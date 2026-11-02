Raptadu Attack Case: Police Open Fire On Accused Hemanth In Atmakur Forest

Brutal attack inside the classroom

The shocking incident took place on Saturday morning at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu mandal. A 15-year-old girl from Ayyavaripalli village studies in Class 10 here. She was sitting inside her classroom. Her uncle Hemanth suddenly barged in with an electric saw and attacked her. The other students in the classroom panicked after seeing this horror.

Gopika suffered deep cuts on her face, head, and back. She started bleeding heavily and slipped into a critical condition. Another student named Lakshmi bravely stepped in to stop the attacker. She suffered injuries on both her legs during the struggle. The students started screaming for help. The accused dropped the saw right there and ran away.

Police hunt in Atmakur forest

Locals immediately rushed both the injured girls to the hospital. Police teams launched a massive manhunt to catch Hemanth. They searched multiple locations to find his hideout. Finally, the cops got a solid tip-off about his presence in the Atmakur forest area.

Police teams reached the forest to arrest Hemanth. He reportedly tried to dodge the cops and escape from the spot. The police then opened fire to stop him. The accused suffered severe bullet injuries in this encounter. Cops quickly shifted him to the Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment. We are still waiting for the official police statement on this shootout.

Victim gets treatment in Bengaluru

Doctors first treated the severely injured girl at the Anantapur hospital. Her condition was very critical. So, the family shifted her to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced care. She is currently under strict medical observation. The other injured student Lakshmi also got proper medical help.

Minister Nara Lokesh meets the family

Minister Nara Lokesh visited the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru to check on the girl. He spoke to the worried family members and gave them moral support. He also discussed the girl's health condition with the doctors. He strictly told the medical team to provide the best possible treatment. The minister assured the family that the alliance government will fully support them during this tough time. He prayed for the young girl's speedy recovery. The government is now focusing on the victim's health, while the police have successfully neutralized the threat. Everyone is now waiting for further investigation details.