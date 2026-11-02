Rooted In Perpetua, EXEED Unveils Its New Design Language: Future Luxury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Design Language Launch" was held at the Chery Global Technology Innovation Center in Shanghai as part of the 2026 EXEED International User Summit. Under the theme“Future Luxury,” the event unveiled EXEED's new family design language. Brand Design Stylist Christo Pavlidis and Chief Designer Juan Manuel Diaz presented five models: the ES GT, EX9, EX8, EX7 and MPV Concept. Together, these models offer distinct interpretations of Future Luxury, responding to users' evolving expectations for luxury, performance and cutting-edge technology.









At the heart of Future Luxury is Perpetua, a design philosophy inspired by how Atlantic waves shift with light, tide and time. It takes shape in two expressions. Liquid water captures speed and tension in sport-oriented models, while the clean-cut surfaces and sculptural volumes of solid polar ice lay the foundation for future luxury models. Sportiness and luxury are not separate design languages but two expressions of the same aesthetic, enabling the design language to extend across vehicle categories.

The EX9 is the first model to fully embody this design language in the luxury segment. Its long wheelbase, short front overhang and upright body create a confident flagship SUV stance. Flush door handles and a continuous shoulder line form a sculptural silhouette, highlighting proportions, materials and light with minimal ornamentation. The EX8 emphasizes horizontal lines and offers generous space for premium SUV buyers traveling with family or in groups, while the EX7 carries forward the EX9's design cues in a sportier form. The MPV Concept explores forms beyond traditional sedans and SUVs, demonstrating the versatility of Future Luxury across vehicle categories.

The ES GT expresses a more dynamic side of Future Luxury. As EXEED's first crossover wagon, its low, elongated body conveys forward motion even at a standstill. Inside, a symmetrical wraparound cockpit features a Sky Screen and floating center display, while integrated sport seats offer active lateral support. Its sporty design carries through to the driving experience, bringing EXEED's racing DNA into the cabin.

After the event, the design team held a workshop with global user representatives. Their feedback will help EXEED better understand user needs. Building on SIVP, Texxeract and its racing DNA, EXEED is shaping a new vision for mobility in global markets through design, performance and cutting-edge technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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