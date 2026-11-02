Logo for Gojun POF Shrink Film

Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Material Performance, and Food Packaging Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 2, 2026 - Zhejiang Gojun New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Gojun Pack brand, has introduced a 2026 industry reference covering ten manufacturers and suppliers involved in polyolefin (POF) shrink film. The editorial shortlist evaluates companies according to publicly available information on POF product ranges, manufacturing capabilities, technical specifications, certification disclosures, export activities and food-packaging applications. It is intended to provide an overview of the industry rather than represent an independently audited market-share ranking.The review comes as demand for transparent, durable and adaptable packaging materials continues across food, beverage and consumer goods sectors. According to Grand View Research, the global polyolefin shrink film market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2026, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 40.0% of market revenue in 2023. These estimates highlight the continued importance of the region in POF production and supply.Market Context: Developments in Food Grade POF Shrink FilmPOF shrink film is widely used in secondary food packaging, multipack wrapping and retail product presentation because of its transparency, sealing performance and compatibility with automated packaging equipment. The material is available in different thicknesses, layer structures and surface treatments to accommodate different packaging requirements.According to Grand View Research, food and beverage applications accounted for 28.7% of global polyolefin shrink film market revenue in 2023, while general-purpose POF film represented 56.8% of the market by product type. Asia-Pacific held approximately 40.0% of global revenue during the same year. These figures indicate the importance of food packaging and regional manufacturing capabilities in the development of the POF industry.Technical developments are also expanding the range of available products. Five-layer co-extrusion, cross-linking technology and improved film orientation have contributed to the development of High Clarity POF Shrink Film, Puncture Resistant POF Shrink Film and High Shrink Rate POF Shrink Film. Meanwhile, Low Temperature POF Shrink Film and High-speed Packaging POF Shrink Film are attracting attention from manufacturers seeking to improve packaging efficiency and processing flexibility.Environmental considerations are another area of development. Eco-friendly POF Shrink Film and Recyclable POF Shrink Film are increasingly discussed in packaging procurement, although actual recyclability depends on material composition, collection infrastructure and local recycling requirements.Assessment Criteria for the 2026 Industry ListThe ten companies were reviewed using five main considerations:. Product specialization: Publicly disclosed POF shrink film products and their relevance to food and consumer packaging.. Manufacturing and supply capabilities: Available information about production facilities, capacity, converting operations and international distribution.. Technical specifications: Film thickness, layer structure, width, roll formats, shrink characteristics and customization options.. Quality and compliance documentation: Publicly disclosed management-system certifications, testing information and food-contact documentation.. Market experience: Export activities, regional distribution and documented packaging applications.The list is an editorial assessment of publicly available information, not a certification or independent verification of every company's manufacturing capacity or food-contact compliance. Product availability and technical specifications should be confirmed directly with each supplier.Top 10 Food Grade POF Shrink Film Manufacturers and Suppliers in 20261. Gojun Pack - Zhejiang Gojun New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Gojun Pack, the packaging materials brand of Zhejiang Gojun New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., is the featured company in this review. Based in Cangnan County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, the company operates a manufacturing site covering approximately 30,060.88 square meters, with a workforce of 40–60 employees, including 3–5 technical personnel. Its disclosed designed annual production capacity includes 14,000 tonnes of POF shrink film and 2,800 tonnes of high-barrier film.The company's POF-15-CF product is a 5-layer Co-extruded POF Shrink Film designed for different packaging configurations. Available formats include POF Center-folded Shrink Film, POF Single-wound Shrink Film, tubular film and shrink bags. Standard widths range from 200 to 750 mm, while customized widths can reach 800 mm. The recommended shrink temperature is 100–145°C, and single-colour or multi-colour printing options are available. Its broader GJ-POF-SERIES includes regular, low-temperature and Cross-linked POF Shrink Film grades, supporting different requirements for transparency, sealing performance and mechanical strength.For customers seeking High Clarity POF Shrink Film, Printable POF Shrink Film and Custom Size POF Shrink Film, Gojun provides product configurations that can be adjusted according to packaging equipment and application requirements. Its low-temperature options also support packaging processes requiring different thermal conditions. The company promotes recyclable POF materials as part of its packaging portfolio, while specific environmental claims should be evaluated against the relevant product documentation and local recycling standards.For international orders, Gojun lists a minimum export order quantity of 1 metric ton. Standard products are generally quoted within 1–2 days, while customized orders have a stated lead time of approximately 7–10 days. The manufacturing factory has disclosed ISO 9001:2015 certificate 19823QI2345R0S and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 19823SI1073R0S, issued by Beijing Xinjiyuan Certification Co., Ltd. Both certificates carry stated validity dates ending September 21, 2026; buyers should therefore request updated certificates before relying on their current status.The company identifies Europe, the Middle East and East Asia as its principal export markets, accounting for approximately 60% of output. A disclosed customer project involved a US daily consumer goods manufacturer that placed an initial 6-metric-ton order of POF-15-CF and had used the material for eight months as of October 2026. This project provides an example of the company's international supply experience and product application.2. Zhejiang Zhongcheng Packing Material Co., Ltd. (China)Established in 2001, Zhejiang Zhongcheng Packing Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in polyolefin shrink film and packaging materials. The company reports annual production capacity of approximately 80,000 tonnes and exports its products to more than 60 countries. Its manufacturing and product development activities cover different POF shrink film configurations, making it relevant to buyers seeking large-volume supply and long-term packaging material programmes. Its publicly disclosed production capacity is particularly notable, although food-contact suitability and grade-specific technical performance should be confirmed through current product documentation and testing.3. Sealed Air Corporation (United States)Sealed Air is an international packaging solutions company known for its CRYOVAC brand and food packaging technologies. Its shrink film portfolio includes polyolefin-based materials designed for different packaging applications, supported by multilayer film technology and packaging equipment expertise. The company's solutions are relevant to food processors seeking packaging materials that combine product protection, presentation and processing efficiency. Its broader packaging portfolio also includes solutions for fresh food and other consumer applications. Buyers evaluating a specific POF grade should confirm its material composition, intended application and applicable food-contact documentation.4. Unipack Films (Germany)Unipack Films specializes in polyolefin fine shrink film and related converting services. Its published product range includes linear and cross-linked POF, center-folded and flat film, pre-perforated formats and printed options. The company lists thicknesses of 11, 15, 19 and 25 microns, with customized widths and gravure printing of up to ten colours. Its portfolio also includes Anti-fog POF Shrink Film for chilled food presentation and high-speed film options for automated packaging lines. Unipack states that its food-contact-related product offering references EC Regulation 1935/2004 and that its films are recyclable in the LDPE 04 stream. Its Hamburg-based converting operation and sample-testing service are relevant to customers requiring customized roll dimensions and machine compatibility.5. Rising Star Plastic Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Rising Star Plastic Enterprise Co., Ltd., also known as Rising Star Plastic, is a Taiwanese shrink film supplier based in Kaohsiung. Its product portfolio includes PVC, PET and polyolefin shrink films, with POF products available in flat and centerfold configurations. The company describes its POF film as a multilayer, biaxially oriented material suitable for different packaging machines, including automatic L-sealers, side-sealing equipment and high-speed pillow packaging machines. Its product range also includes single-wound film and shrink bags, providing options for customers with different packaging formats. Buyers can evaluate its film clarity, seal strength and shrink behaviour through application-specific sampling.6. Chi Tung Pack Plastics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)Chi Tung Pack Plastics Co., Ltd. provides multilayer co-extruded polyolefin heat-shrink film for general packaging applications. Its published technical information identifies film thicknesses of 13, 15, 19 and 25 microns, with flat and centerfold formats available. The company also provides technical data covering properties such as tensile strength, impact resistance, gloss and shrink performance. Its product configurations are designed for use with manual and automatic L-sealers, side-sealing machines and high-speed pillow packaging equipment. This combination of product formats and published technical parameters makes Chi Tung relevant to packaging operations seeking specification-based POF sourcing.7. BENISON & CO., LTD. (Taiwan)BENISON & CO., LTD. is listed on Taiwantrade as a manufacturer, exporter and supplier of POF heat-shrink film. Its product listing identifies Taiwan as the manufacturing origin and includes a POF shrink film catalogue. The company's public supplier information also lists quality and management-related certifications, including HACCP, ISO 22000 and ISO 9001:2015. These disclosures provide a starting point for further supplier evaluation, although buyers should verify the certificate holders, scope and relevance to the specific POF manufacturing site and grade. For food packaging projects, material composition and food-contact declarations should be reviewed separately.8. Sunny Plastics Technology Ltd. (China)Sunny Plastics Technology Ltd. offers polyolefin shrink film for packaging applications across food, electronics, cosmetics, household products and other consumer goods. Its product information describes POF film as a biaxially oriented material with high transparency, heat-sealing performance and resistance to tearing. Published thickness options range from 10 to 30 microns, providing flexibility for different packaging requirements. The company also identifies food-product outer packaging among its application areas. Customers considering its products for Food Grade POF Shrink Film applications should request grade-specific food-contact documentation and conduct sealing and shrink tests on their intended equipment.9. Shengyi Polymers (China)Shengyi Polymers provides POF shrink film for packaging applications involving beverages, snacks, household products and other consumer goods. Its product information highlights film clarity, gloss, sealing performance and tear resistance, alongside different thickness-based specifications. These properties are relevant to retail packaging and multipack applications where package appearance and mechanical protection are important. For buyers seeking Puncture Resistant POF Shrink Film or materials suitable for automated wrapping, the company provides a product reference for further technical evaluation. Specific performance values should be confirmed through current technical data sheets and sample testing.10. mopack GmbH (Germany)mopack GmbH is a European packaging film supplier offering polyolefin shrink film through its mo-films product range, alongside Sealed Air branded shrink film solutions. Its published product information highlights transparency, gloss, puncture resistance and recycling-related product features. The company's range serves food, technical products and other packaging applications, providing European customers with access to different shrink film specifications. As a supplier and distributor, mopack should be distinguished from the original film manufacturers when evaluating production origin, material traceability and site-specific compliance documentation.Technical Considerations for Food Packaging ApplicationsSelecting a suitable POF shrink film involves more than comparing film thickness or purchasing price. Packaging operations should consider the relationship between film structure, shrink performance, sealing characteristics and the requirements of the intended product.For example, High Shrink Rate POF Shrink Film can support tight packaging configurations, while Balanced Shrinkage POF Shrink Film may be more appropriate where uniform appearance and dimensional stability are important. Puncture Resistant POF Shrink Film is relevant to products with sharp edges or demanding handling conditions. Surface characteristics, including the coefficient of friction and hot-slip behaviour, should also be assessed where films are processed through high-speed automated equipment.Other product options include perforated film for air release during shrinking, anti-fog film for chilled food presentation, and high-gloss film for retail packaging. The choice between centerfold, single-wound, tubular and bag formats should be based on the sealing system, packaging machine configuration and required package dimensions.For food-contact applications, buyers should obtain a declaration of compliance for the exact film grade and intended destination market. Applicable requirements may differ between the European Union, the United States and other importing regions.Market OutlookThe POF shrink film industry is expected to continue developing through 2026 and into 2027, supported by demand from packaged food, beverages, consumer products and industrial packaging. Three factors are particularly relevant to future supplier competition.First, technical differentiation is becoming increasingly important. Five-layer co-extrusion, cross-linking and improved film processing provide opportunities to develop products with higher clarity, stronger seals and more consistent shrink behaviour.Second, packaging automation is increasing the need for reliable film performance. High-speed packaging lines require consistent thickness, stable sealing characteristics and compatibility with different shrink tunnel conditions. This creates opportunities for suppliers offering customized specifications and application support.Third, sustainability and regulatory documentation are becoming more important in international sourcing. Claims involving Eco-friendly POF Shrink Film and Recyclable POF Shrink Film should be supported by material specifications and relevant evidence rather than general marketing descriptions.As a result, manufacturers and suppliers that combine technical product information, consistent production capabilities and application-specific documentation are likely to remain relevant to the evolving food packaging market.ConclusionThe 2026 industry review highlights a diverse group of POF shrink film manufacturers and suppliers serving food packaging, retail presentation and broader consumer goods applications. Gojun Pack is featured for its disclosed production capacity, multilayer POF product range, customizable film formats and international supply experience. Other companies in the list demonstrate different strengths in specialist POF production, technical product development, packaging solutions and regional distribution.For buyers, the most effective supplier evaluation approach remains a combination of technical document review, food-contact compliance verification, sample testing and confirmation of production capabilities. These steps help ensure that selected POF shrink film products meet the requirements of the intended packaging application and destination market.

Kimmy

Zhejiang Gojun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 186 5771 2132

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Food Grade POF Shrink Film Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Food Packaging Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 02, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.