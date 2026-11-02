SOUND FUJI, King Record's Archive Project, Announces Its First-Ever Vinyl Release

Five rare Japanese albums from the King Record archive, brought together for the SOUND FUJI vinyl collection.

Five Rare Titles from Japan's Rare Groove Catalog, Gaining Renewed Recognition Worldwide, to Be Released Simultaneously Worldwide

BUNKYO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pre-orders open November 2, 2026 | Worldwide release: April 16, 2027Some records never lose their groove. They just wait to be discovered.SOUND FUJI, King Record's archive project dedicated to Japan's timeless musical treasures, announces its first-ever vinyl release: five extraordinary albums spanning Japanese rare groove, jazz, fusion, funk and disco. Curated from King Record's rich catalog, these sought-after recordings are receiving renewed attention from music fans and collectors around the world.SOUND FUJI brings these five distinctive albums back on vinyl, with newly cut records sourced from high-resolution transfers of the original master tapes. Original artwork, obi strips and other design details are faithfully reproduced.In partnership with Seattle-based reissue label Light in the Attic Records, SOUND FUJI brings Japan's rich musical heritage to music fans around the world.■THE FIVE TITLESTITLE 01: Fujimaru Band – BGM (PURE VINYL)A cult Japanese rare groove classic, with over 9 million streams and a fresh wave of international recognition. Now available on colored Pure Vinyl for the first time.TITLE 02: Isao Suzuki – THREE CUSHIONA thrilling hard bop session led by legendary bassist Isao Suzuki and tenor saxophonist Akira Miyazawa, featuring intense improvisation and a stellar lineup of musicians. Long-awaited first-ever vinyl reissue of this 1981 recording.TITLE 03: TAKERU MURAOKA & HIS NEW GROUP – SOFT LANDING (CLEAR DEEP BLUE VINYL)A dynamic blend of jazz, funk and disco, driven by sharp grooves and an exceptional lineup of musicians from Japan's fusion scene. From breezy melodies to deep, heavy rhythms, this 1978 album makes its first-ever appearance on colored vinyl.TITLE 04: AKIRA ISHIKAWA & COUNT BUFFALO – OKINAWA (CLEAR VINYL)A bold musical journey inspired by Okinawa, blending jazz, funk, Afro and disco with Western standards and traditional Okinawan songs. Featuring arrangements by Koichi Sugiyama, this distinctive 1976 album makes its first-ever appearance on colored vinyl.TITLE 05: EBONEE-WEBB –Disco Hanagasa Ondo / Soma Bon Uta -MEMPHIS SOUL MEETS JAPANESE FOLK SONGS-Chikara Ueda's bold arrangements transform Japanese folk songs into irresistible funk and disco, driven by powerful bass, guitar and dynamic rhythms. A cult favorite among Wamono DJs, now receiving its first-ever vinyl reissue.All five releases are pressed and printed in Japan by King Record Co., Ltd.■WHERE TO BUYSOUND FUJI:TITLE 01:TITLE 02:TITLE 03:TITLE 04:TITLE 05:Light in the Attic Records:TITLE 01:TITLE 02:TITLE 03:TITLE 04:TITLE 05:■INQUIRIESSOUND FUJI:Toyokasei Co., Ltd.(business inquiries from corporations and record retailers only):■WHAT IS SOUND FUJI?SOUND FUJI is an archive project by King Record dedicated to timeless, quality music that continues to resonate across generations.Through columns, interviews, playlists, and more, we explore celebrated works and artists while also uncovering hidden gems and overlooked recordings, offering rich musical experiences to diverse listeners around the world.SOUND FUJI Links:

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SOUND FUJI, King Record's Archive Project, Announces Its First-Ever Vinyl Release News Provided By KING RECORD CO.,LTD. November 02, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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