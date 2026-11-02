Make-A-Wish International Invites The World To Unwrap The Power Of A Wish This Holiday Season

Asia's wish to meet Santa Claus

Asia's wish to meet Santa Claus comes true

Asia and her father feed a reindeer

Charity seeks support to help grant wishes to 10,000 children

- Dorothee van Vredenburch, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Make-A-Wish International is calling on generous people around the world to help 10,000 children with critical illnesses Unwrap the Power of a Wish this holiday season.

By making a donation, people could bring a sense of hope, joy and possibility to children and their families during a time when celebrations and precious moments are often overshadowed by hospital stays and intensive treatments. And for supporters, helping make wishes come true can also bring a sense of connection and purpose – a reminder that they are part of a community capable of making an extraordinary difference to a child's life.

Right now, there are more than 10,000 kids in 50 countries and territories across the globe who have wishes waiting to be fulfilled – ranging from having a princess party to becoming a fireman.

Nine-year-old Asia from Italy, who lives with congenital tetraparesis, has already experienced the joy a wish can bring. Last Christmas, she travelled to Finland with her parents and twin sister Alessia to fulfil her dream of meeting the real Santa Claus. She even got to satisfy her curiosity about whether his famous white beard is real. To Asia's delight, it was.

As well as being joyful experiences, wishes have been proven to be a meaningful way to support the emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing of children with critical illnesses, strengthening their resilience and reducing stress during some of life's most challenging moments.

The charity's research has found that 92% of wish children reported improved wellbeing and 90% felt more optimistic about the future, while 93% of wish parents said their family bonds were strengthened.

Dorothee van Vredenburch, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said:“There are more than 10,000 children waiting for their wishes to be fulfilled, and we do not want any child to wait longer than necessary. Every contribution helps us grant more wishes and reach children at a time when the hope, joy and possibility a wish can bring matters most.”

This holiday season, Make-A-Wish International invites people everywhere to experience the power of a wish by coming together to create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses, and discover the joy that giving can bring.

To learn more or make a donation, visit worldwish.



Niamh Ryan

Make-A-Wish International

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