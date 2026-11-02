RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Total Voting Rights

02.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RHI Magnesita N.V. ("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") Total Voting Rights In accordance with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the EU's Transparency Directive, RHI Magnesita announces that, as at 31 October 2026, its issued share capital consisted of 47,372,908 ordinary shares and 2,104,797 ordinary shares held in treasury. Excluding the 2,104,797 ordinary shares held in treasury, RHI Magnesita has shares in issue with aggregate voting rights of 47,372,908. The above figure (47,372,908) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, RHI Magnesita under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further enquiries please contact: Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +43 699 1870 6162 Email: ... This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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