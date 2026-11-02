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Apacer Technology Inc.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Apacer to Showcase Next-Gen Storage Solutions at electronica 2026:
02.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST
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"Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation"
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer electronica 2026 (Nov 10–13, Hall C6, Booth 311). Aligning with the event's core themes-AI, Energy Efficiency, and Cyber Resilience-Apacer's showcase features thermal management, power protection, and data security for smart automation, electromobility, and energy applications.
Advanced Thermal Solutions for High-Performance SSDs and DRAM
To handle PCIe Gen4/Gen5 and high-density memory heat loads in Edge AI systems, Apacer offers a suite of patented cooling technologies. Alongside the CoreGlacier 2 SSD series-which reduces temperatures by up to 22%-we also provide GraTherX Intelligent Power Management and Data Protection
Apacer's Core Series Technologies- CoreVolt 2 CoreEnergy CorePower Field-Proven CoreSecurity2 Rugged Data Protection
As industrial security demands grow, Apacer reminds customers that its field-proven CoreSecurity2 drive destruction, military-grade erasure (CoreEraser), TCG Opal 2.0 AES 256-bit encryption Instant KeychangeTM write-protection.
Next-Gen Storage and Memory for Edge AI and Electromobility
Apacer is expanding its lineup with PCIe Gen5 x4 (PT1C0-M280) DDR5 CQDIMM LPDDR5 CAMM2 module, which cuts volume by 64% while enabling 128-bit dual-channel performance for Edge AI.
Visit Apacer at Hall C6, Booth 311 to discover how its latest innovations are shaping the future of industrial intelligence with "Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation."
electronica 2026 Event Details
MENAFN02112026004691010666ID1111901723
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