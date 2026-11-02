Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Apacer To Showcase Next-Gen Storage Solutions At Electronica 2026:


Date: 2026-11-02 05:15:48

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Apacer Technology Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Apacer to Showcase Next-Gen Storage Solutions at electronica 2026:
02.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
"Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation" EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer electronica 2026 (Nov 10–13, Hall C6, Booth 311). Aligning with the event's core themes-AI, Energy Efficiency, and Cyber Resilience-Apacer's showcase features thermal management, power protection, and data security for smart automation, electromobility, and energy applications.

Advanced Thermal Solutions for High-Performance SSDs and DRAM To handle PCIe Gen4/Gen5 and high-density memory heat loads in Edge AI systems, Apacer offers a suite of patented cooling technologies. Alongside the CoreGlacier 2 SSD series-which reduces temperatures by up to 22%-we also provide GraTherX Intelligent Power Management and Data Protection Apacer's Core Series Technologies- CoreVolt 2 CoreEnergy CorePower Field-Proven CoreSecurity2 Rugged Data Protection As industrial security demands grow, Apacer reminds customers that its field-proven CoreSecurity2 drive destruction, military-grade erasure (CoreEraser), TCG Opal 2.0 AES 256-bit encryption Instant KeychangeTM write-protection. Next-Gen Storage and Memory for Edge AI and Electromobility Apacer is expanding its lineup with PCIe Gen5 x4 (PT1C0-M280) DDR5 CQDIMM LPDDR5 CAMM2 module, which cuts volume by 64% while enabling 128-bit dual-channel performance for Edge AI. Visit Apacer at Hall C6, Booth 311 to discover how its latest innovations are shaping the future of industrial intelligence with "Storage, Empowering Edge AI Innovation." electronica 2026 Event Details
  • Date: November 10–13, 2026
  • Venue: Messe München, Germany (Hall C6, Booth 311)
  • Website:

    View original content to download multimedia: rt?NewsItemId=EN84491&Transmission_Id=202611020430PR_NEWS_EURO_ND__EN84491&DateId=20261102 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

    2426432 02.11.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN02112026004691010666ID1111901723


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search