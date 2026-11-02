HM Shah Offers Prayers At Bhagyalakshmi Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Padyatra

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple, located adjacent to the historic Charminar here.

Soon after he arrived in the city to lead a 'Maha Padyatra' organised by the BJP, he visited the temple in the old city and offered prayers. He was accompanied by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao.

Earlier, Amit Shah was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Begumpet Airport in the city. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ramchander Rao, BJP MPs and other party leaders welcomed him.

Amit Shah is in Hyderabad to lead 'Maha Padyatra' organised by the BJP as part of its nationwide campaign 'Save democracy, remove anarchy'.

The foot march from Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue at Basheerbagh to Moazzam Jahi Market is being organised to counter the anti-SIR campaign launched by the INDIA bloc.

The Union Home Minister will also address a corner meeting at Moazzam Jahi Market. He is expected to respond to the INDIA bloc's attack against the BJP in the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

BJP leaders have appealed to people to come together in solidarity and participate in the march to save democracy and safeguard constitutional institutions.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao posted on 'X' that they offered special pooja at Bhagyalaksmi Temple for strength to fight deshdrohi forces attempting to create anarchy in our country.

Earlier, he slammed the Congress party, saying Telangana will never forgive Congress for its attempts to plunge our nation into anarchy.“Our country will not be run by the riot-mongering politics of Rahul Gandhi, but by the Constitution and people's mandate,” he said.

The BJP leader criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his participation in Sunday's rally in Delhi. He said while Telangana is reeling under a severe water crisis, the Chief Minister and his administration are missing in action.

“Their entire focus was on making yesterday's Ramlila Maidan rally a success, only for it to turn into a major flop. Instead of fighting the water crisis in Telangana, CM Reddy is busy attending flop rallies to protect the votes of illegal infiltrators,” he said.