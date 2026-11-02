Seven Fishermen Stranded Off Andhra Coast Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 2 (IANS) Seven fishermen, stranded at sea after their boat engine failed, have been rescued by authorities off Andhra Pradesh's Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Monday.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said seven fishermen, who had become stranded at sea near Juvvaladinne in the Kavali constituency after boat engine failure, have been brought safely to shore.

The sea conditions are rough due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' in the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have already advised farmers not to venture into the sea. Those already at sea have been advised to return.

The Collector stated that the successful rescue was the result of coordinated and prompt action by the Fisheries Department, Marine Police, and local fishermen, who ensured both the boat and the seven fishermen on board were brought back to safety.

The fishermen had set out for a fishing trip from the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour. Upon noticing a change in weather conditions, they attempted to return to the harbour. However, the boat's engine failed while they were en route, leaving them stranded at sea approximately half a kilometre from the harbour entrance.

Surveillance staff stationed at the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour identified the situation and immediately alerted the authorities concerned. Upon being alerted, officials from the Fisheries Department and the Marine Police, with the assistance of local fishermen, initiated rescue operations. Initially, reaching the boat proved difficult due to the high intensity of the sea waves.

During this process, the boat's anchor snapped, and the vessel drifted toward the village of Patakadapalem, driven by the strong waves. Acting promptly, the Marine Police, Fisheries Department officials, and local fishermen coordinated their efforts to follow the boat and continue the rescue operation. Ultimately, they managed to bring the boat safely to the shore at Patakadapalem and ensured that all seven fishermen on board were brought to land unharmed.

The District Collector commended the Fisheries Department officials, Marine Police, surveillance personnel, and local fishermen for their presence of mind and efforts in saving the lives of the fishermen.

The Collector also advised fishermen to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions at sea and to strictly follow the instructions provided by the authorities.