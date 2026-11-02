Humayun Kabir Threatens NH Blockade On Dec 6 Over Babri Masjid Construction

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairman and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday renewed his warning over the Babri Masjid issue, threatening to block National Highway 34 on December 6, the day construction of the proposed mosque is scheduled to begin in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Speaking to media persons, Kabir openly challenged the administration to prevent the proposed blockade. "If the administration has the power, then block it," he said.

The former Trinamool Congress leader issued the warning while addressing a meeting on the income and expenditure accounts at the Bari Masjid premises in Beldanga. The administration, meanwhile, is preparing to prevent any possible law and order disturbance in the area.

Kabir said that National Highway 34, stretching around 30 km between Rejinagar and Berhampore, would remain under his control on December 6. He also claimed that his supporters would take to the roads across several adjoining areas.

"On the day of the construction of the Babri Masjid, we will block the national highway. If the administration has the power, let the police stop us. From Krishnanagar to Berhampore, Domkal to Berhampore, Jalangi to Berhampore, Sainthia to Kandi and Berhampore, and Burdwan to the Nabadwip Bridge, our people will be on the roads," he said.

However, Kabir maintained that his supporters would not violate law and order.

"The police know that none of us has violated law and order, and we will not do so in the future either. I request that all of you stand with me on December 6, 2026," he added.

Kabir, who was expelled from the Trinamool Congress last year, returned to the political spotlight by raising the Babri Masjid issue and subsequently floated his own party, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Invoking the significance of December 6, he announced plans to establish a mosque in his home turf of Beldanga on the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

His announcement triggered concerns over a possible deterioration in the law and order situation, prompting heightened police vigilance. Kabir has once again challenged the police administration to stop the proposed programme.

He said the proposed two-storey mosque would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore and would accommodate around 80,000 people for prayers. An additional prayer facility for 20,000 people is also planned within the premises.

Several rooms are being constructed in the basement, where visitors from outside the area will be able to stay on payment of rent. The mosque is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 6, when Kabir has called upon members of the Muslim community to join the proposed road blockade.