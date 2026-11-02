Rasan Extends Strong Momentum Into 9M 2026 With Revenue Of SAR 819 Million, Up 64% Year-On-Year

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Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in Saudi Arabia, today announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026, reporting sustained growth, strong profitability and record quarterly revenue in the third quarter.

Gross Written Premiums (GWP): SAR 8.6 billion, up 42% YoY Revenue: SAR 819 million, up 64% YoY – with record quarterly revenue of SAR 301 million in 3Q 2026 Adjusted EBITDA: SAR 359 million, up 92% YoY, with margin expanding to 43.8% Adjusted Net Profit: SAR 330 million, up 91% YoY, with margin reaching 40.3% Reported Net Profit: SAR 284 million, up 93% YoY

Rasan's performance in the first nine months reflected broad-based execution. Motor Retail grew 34% to SAR 331 million and delivered its strongest quarter on record. Motor Leasing more than doubled to SAR 340 million while Health advanced 18% YoY. Domestic Helper Contract insurance led the newer products in broadening the revenue base.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 6.4 percentage points to 43.8% as revenue growth far outpaced costs. Adjusted net profit margin rose 5.8 points to 40.3%, supported by a debt-free, capital-light model.

“Rasan's nine-month performance reflects a deliberate strategy: strengthen the core while widening the platform around it. Motor Retail delivered its strongest quarter on record,” said Nicola Garelli, Chief Executive Officer of Rasan.“Our 64% revenue growth has been delivered profitably, not at the expense of margin. Our priorities are clear: to build on this momentum, deepen our leadership in the markets we serve, and create long-term value for shareholders while advancing the Kingdom's Vision.”