Rasan Extends Strong Momentum Into 9M 2026 With Revenue Of SAR 819 Million, Up 64% Year-On-Year
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Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in Saudi Arabia, today announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026, reporting sustained growth, strong profitability and record quarterly revenue in the third quarter. Financial Highlights:
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Gross Written Premiums (GWP): SAR 8.6 billion, up 42% YoY
Revenue: SAR 819 million, up 64% YoY – with record quarterly revenue of SAR 301 million in 3Q 2026
Adjusted EBITDA: SAR 359 million, up 92% YoY, with margin expanding to 43.8%
Adjusted Net Profit: SAR 330 million, up 91% YoY, with margin reaching 40.3%
Reported Net Profit: SAR 284 million, up 93% YoY
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