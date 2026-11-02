Bihar Horror: 7 Body Parts, Head, Hand Found In Canal As Police Probe Murder Of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

A human head wrapped in polythene, allegedly being torn apart by stray dogs, was recovered from a canal in Bihar's Banka district on Sunday, adding another chilling twist to a case in which human remains have been turning up for five consecutive days. Police believe the remains might be those of a missing 16-year-old girl, and her mother has been detained in connection with the alleged murder.

The head was recovered from the western main canal of the Badua reservoir under Belhar police station in Kantiya village. Three to four dogs were seen by local residents ripping at a polythene-wrapped object near the canal Sunday evening. As they got closer they saw it looked like a human skull and they called the police.

Police crew reached the area and retrieved the corpses. The FSL crew gathered samples from the spot and the skull which was later taken to Banka for post-mortem. The recovery makes the horrific trail of human remains found in the canal since October 28 even more worrisome. So far, police have recovered seven body parts, a human hand and the skull. The bones are likely to be that of Santosh Singh's daughter, a 16-year-old inhabitant of Baghonia village. Her identity, however, has not to be formally determined and DNA tests are pending.

How The Human Remains Were Discovered?

The incident came to light on October 28 when multiple human body parts were seen in the canal by residents fishing near Chhagarachara hamlet. The remnants were exposed when the main gate of the Badua reservoir was closed and the water level was lowered.

One of the body pieces found had an intravenous (IV) cannula connected, raising doubts about whether the dead had been lately receiving medical care.

A dog squad was sent in by police on Oct. 29 to look for further remains. A sniffer dog led the crew to a well along the canal, around 200 meters from the original retrieval location, where a human hand was discovered.

Teen's Mother Arrested, Father On Run

The case took a major turn after village watchman Chaudhary Paswan allegedly informed the police that Santosh Singh, his wife Sunita Devi, cousin Vijay Singh and others had murdered the youngster and cut her corpse into pieces to remove evidence.

On the basis of the information, police issued another FIR on October 29 and detained Sunita Devi. She was then transferred to Banka prison under judicial remand. Santosh Singh's tractor driver was also picked up for questioning and then released. Police are presently raiding for Santosh Singh and Vijay Singh's arrest.