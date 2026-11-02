Adelaide Strikers Sign Haris Rauf For BBL 16

MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Nov 2 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf will turn out for Adelaide Strikers in the 16th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), with the franchise securing his services for the entire tournament after his five-season stint with Melbourne Stars.

Rauf is joining England's Ben Stokes and New Zealand's Mark Chapman as overseas players available throughout the competition. The Strikers will hope the Pakistan pacer can bring his experience and ability to deliver breakthroughs at crucial stages as they look to mount a title challenge.

Rauf arrives with an impressive Big Bash record, having claimed 56 wickets during his time with the Stars. His most memorable individual performance came against Hobart Hurricanes, when he returned career-best figures of 5-27.

His BBL journey began in the ninth edition, when an injury to South African great Dale Steyn opened the door for his arrival. Rauf made the most of the opportunity, finishing that campaign with 20 wickets, including a hat-trick against Sydney Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His performances earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament, an honour he received again in BBL 14 after taking 18 wickets and claiming the Golden Arm award as the competition's leading wicket-taker.

Strikers coach Tim Paine believes Rauf's arrival could prove a major boost to the side.

“Haris is a proven match-winner who has performed at the highest level in international cricket and franchise competitions around the world. Strikers fans are going to love watching him steam in at Adelaide Oval. He's one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and has the ability to change a game in an instant.

"He's an exciting player, a fierce competitor and someone who will bring plenty of energy to our group. Having all of our international players available for the entire tournament was a key priority throughout our off season and we believe it will be a significant advantage for our side,” Paine said in a club statement.

Rauf, meanwhile, expressed his enthusiasm about beginning a new chapter in the Big Bash, particularly at a venue where he has previously enjoyed success.

“I can't wait to get started with the Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Oval is one of the great cricket venues in the world and I've always enjoyed playing there. The Strikers have a strong squad with world-class players like Ben Stokes, Matt Short and Mark Chapman, so I'm really excited about the opportunity to play alongside them,” Rauf expressed.