Afghanistan Attain All-Time High Sixth Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 2 (IANS) Afghanistan have reached a new landmark in their cricketing journey, climbing to sixth place in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings to register their best-ever position in the format.

The rise sees Afghanistan move past Sri Lanka, adding another significant achievement to the rapid progress they have made since entering international one-day cricket in 2009. They are now ranked ahead of several established cricketing nations, having already moved above Bangladesh, England and the West Indies.

The latest rankings milestone reflects Afghanistan's growing consistency in the 50-over format. They have won 96 of their 191 ODIs, maintaining an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09.

Their emergence as a formidable side has been particularly evident in major international competitions. At the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan registered landmark victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, underlining their ability to challenge teams with considerably greater experience at the highest level. Their progress has also extended to the shortest format, where they reached the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

Recent results have further strengthened their credentials. Afghanistan completed a 4-0 series sweep against Ireland in Ireland before going through the recently concluded tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh without suffering a defeat.

Their momentum has continued in T20Is, with a comprehensive 3-0 series victory over Zimbabwe in Sharjah on Sunday. Afghanistan wrapped up the final match with a seven-wicket win after dismissing the hosts for just 79.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a career-best performance, claiming 5/13 to dismantle Zimbabwe's middle and lower order. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Abdullah Tarakhail had also contributed with early breakthroughs as Zimbabwe struggled to recover from losing three wickets for 13 runs.

Afghanistan's chase was completed in 11.4 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran remaining unbeaten on 25 and Omarzai contributing an unbeaten 18.

The visitors had secured the series earlier through victories in the opening two matches. Omarzai's explosive 116 off 50 deliveries powered them to a 19-run win in the second T20I, while captain Rashid Khan's all-round contribution proved decisive in their 37-run victory in the series opener.