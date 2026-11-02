ELERTS Powers Metrolink's New Safe Ride App With Real-Time Safety Reporting

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 1, 2026 4:53 am - ELERTS PROTECT communication platform gives Southern California regional rail riders and staff quick and discreet ways to report safety and customer experience concerns.

Los Angeles, CA and Hingham, MA, November 1, 2026 -- ELERTS today announced that Metrolink, Southern California's regional commuter rail system, has launched its new Safe Ride app, powered by the ELERTS PROTECT communication platform. The app gives passengers and transit personnel multiple quick and easy ways to report safety concerns, operational issues, and customer experiences through their mobile phones.

Now available to riders, Safe Ride turns Metrolink passengers and frontline workers across the region into an active safety network while improving the rider experience.

"Commuter rail riders cover a lot of ground, and they see things no camera or patrol ever will," said Ed English, CEO of ELERTS. "Metrolink is giving every one of those riders a direct line to the people who can act on what they see. That's not just an app. That's a safety network that grows with every rider who downloads it."

With Safe Ride, riders and employees can selectively report descriptions of safety hazards, suspicious activity, or operational concerns, along with photos or video evidence and the precise GPS location of an incident. These actionable reports enable Metrolink operations teams to respond effectively.

Reports arrive at Metrolink operations centers in seconds, enabling rapid assessment and response. The platform complements, never replaces, 911, but gives teams a dedicated channel to address emerging issues before they escalate.

“Keeping our passengers and employees safe requires constant vigilance, open communication and a shared commitment to looking out for one another,” said Hilary Konczal, Metrolink's Chief Safety, Security and Compliance Officer.“The Metrolink Safe Ride app gives our customers a discreet, convenient way to report safety and security concerns directly to our Security Operations Center, helping our teams stay informed and respond appropriately. It's another important tool in our comprehensive approach to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment across our system.”

On a system spanning six Southern California counties, the ELERTS platform multiplies what Metrolink's teams can achieve. Maintenance teams catch equipment failures and facility hazards sooner. Security personnel monitor areas of concern across the entire system in real time. Operations staff respond to disruptions and safety issues before more passengers are exposed to them.

"Southern California is about to welcome the world for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games," English said. "Smart agencies are building their safety infrastructure now, not the week before the crowds arrive. You can't put an officer on every train and platform. But you can give every rider and employee the tools to report instantly. That closes the gap where traditional systems fall short."

More than 40 public transportation agencies and major U.S. airports now run the ELERTS reporting platform. Metrolink is the latest in a growing wave of agencies recognizing that riders aren't just passengers-they're frontline safety sensors. Give them a simple, discreet way to report, and they become force multipliers that amplify what operations and security teams can accomplish.

About ELERTS:

ELERTS builds community-driven intelligence platforms that help transportation agencies detect threats and respond to incidents in real time. The ELERTS PROTECT communication platform transforms mobile phones into proactive safety tools, enabling passengers and employees to report suspicious activity, hazards, and operational issues directly to operations centers. By engaging riders and frontline workers as "human sensors," ELERTS helps agencies spot emerging risks faster and to respond effectively. The company serves more than 40 transit agencies, major airports, and cities across North America. Learn more at or call (877) 256-1971.