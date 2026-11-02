VTC Launches Heavy-Duty Vehicle Maintenance Course For Omani Defense Ministry Trainees

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) – The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has launched a specialized training course in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance at its Qweismeh Vocational Training Institute, with the participation of 20 trainees from Oman's Ministry of Defense.

According to a VTC statement issued Monday, the course began on Oct. 31 and will run until Nov. 17 as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen training cooperation and exchange vocational expertise between Jordan and Oman.

At the opening ceremony, VTC Assistant Director General for Technical, Financial and Administrative Affairs, Ramzi Al-Haroub, expressed the corporation's pride in welcoming the Omani trainees, emphasizing its commitment to providing a comprehensive training environment that facilitates knowledge transfer and enhances professional skills through modern training methods and practical applications.

Al-Haroub said hosting Omani training delegations reflects the ongoing cooperation between the two sides, noting that this is not the first such initiative. He added that repeated visits demonstrate the confidence placed in the corporation's capabilities and specialized training facilities, reaffirming its position as a national institution capable of delivering tailored training programs that meet the needs of various organizations and institutions.

He also stressed the corporation's commitment to utilizing its expertise, technical personnel and training facilities to ensure the success of these programs, promote professional knowledge exchange and create broader opportunities for joint cooperation.

For his part, Mahmoud Qasim, the Omani delegation's representative and mechanical training officer at the Ministry of Defense, said the course builds on existing training cooperation between the two countries and marks the second training program organized by the corporation for Omani delegations.

He praised the VTC's specialized expertise and training capabilities, noting that these strengths support continued cooperation between the two countries and open the door to further joint courses and training programs in the future.

The program combines theoretical instruction with hands-on training, focusing on equipping participants with the technical and practical skills required for heavy-duty vehicle maintenance. It also covers occupational health and safety procedures, the safe handling of work equipment and tools, routine inspections of lifting equipment, operational safety checks, and proper methods for lifting and handling heavy loads in accordance with professional standards.

The course follows a competency-based training approach that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application, enabling trainees to develop their abilities in line with actual workplace requirements, strengthen their professional readiness and improve their efficiency in carrying out specialized technical tasks.

The course underscores the VTC's commitment to expanding its role in specialized vocational training and broadening cooperation with Arab institutions and organizations, drawing on its technical capabilities and training expertise to promote knowledge exchange and develop professional skills.

//Petra// WH