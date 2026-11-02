Energy Minister, Uzbek Official Discuss Joint Mining Ventures, Technical Exchange

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 2 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh met Monday with Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan Rustam Yusupov to discuss bilateral cooperation in the mining sector and evaluate technical joint ventures in mineral exploration.

During bilateral talks held in Amman, Al-Kharabsheh emphasized transitioning from general consultations to actionable operational frameworks through structured technical programs aimed at evaluating targeted geographical zones and assessing their commercial mineral potential.

The proposed cooperation focuses on geological exploration for critical minerals–primarily copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REEs)–while leveraging Uzbek technical expertise in geophysical surveying, geochemical sampling, and laboratory analysis to evaluate project feasibility.

Al-Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of establishing a joint technical committee to frame operational targets, streamline data sharing, and pinpoint high-priority exploration assets.

For his part, Yusupov affirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to expanding mining partnerships with Jordan, stating that Uzbek enterprises are prepared to conduct technical assessments across proposed sites, share geological datasets, and advance exploration programs within the Kingdom.

Yusupov added that collaboration could encompass joint research and development, technology transfer, access to advanced extraction labs, and capacity-building initiatives between geological institutes and universities in both nations.

The meeting included a briefing by the Uzbek delegation on its state and private mining entities, highlighting ongoing technical engagements with Jordanian firms, including the Arab Mining Company, Jordan Uranium Mining Company (JUMCO), and the National Arab Company for Mining and Manufacturing Industries.

Both sides agreed to maintain technical consultations to draft a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for formal signing during an upcoming high-level state visit, establishing the legal and operational framework for joint geological exploration and technical knowledge exchange.

//Petra// AA