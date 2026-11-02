Nearly 800 People Evacuated From Oleshky During Humanitarian Mission Melania Trump
She said the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region was a success, with critical aid delivered to the region and nearly 800 people evacuated.
"On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations," she wrote.Read also: Russia used humanitarian pause in Oleshky to fortify its positions – General Staff
The ceasefire began on October 27, 2026, and concluded on November 1, 2026, as planned, the post said.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
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