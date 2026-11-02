Azerbaijan Presents Its Cultural Heritage At Multicultural Festival In South Korea

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage was showcased at the 21st Migrants' Arirang Multicultural Festival (MAMF), held in Changwon, Republic of Korea.

Azerbaijani cultural pavilion, established with financial support from the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADSF), presented the country's rich history and cultural heritage, traditional costumes, the art of kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani silk headscarves), tea culture, and national music to Korean and international visitors.

Festivalgoers had the opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan's national traditions, customs, and cultural values. The Azerbaijani pavilion also contributed to fostering intercultural dialogue among different communities and promoting the country's cultural heritage on the international stage.

The initiative was carried out under the leadership of Gunay Karimova, an Azerbaijani living in South Korea, with the active participation of Leyla Masimli and Aziza Huseynzada.

One of South Korea's largest multicultural festivals, MAMF is organised by the local government, the Migrant Workers Welfare Centre of Gyeongsangnam-do Province, and the Changwon Cultural Foundation.