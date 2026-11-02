Azerbaijan's Victory Day Celebrated At Reception In Tashkent

By Alimat Aliyeva

An official reception has been held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to mark November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

The information was provided by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan.

The reception was jointly organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre. It brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organisations, figures from academia, culture and the arts, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as representatives of local and international media.

Addressing the gathering, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Rashad Mammadov, highlighted the exceptional significance of Victory Day in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

The ambassador noted that the 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, became a testament to the unity, determination and resolve of the Azerbaijani people.

He stressed that, thanks to the heroism, courage and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the country's territories that had remained under occupation for many years were liberated. The historic victory was achieved on November 8, 2020, with the liberation of the ancient city of Shusha, regarded as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.

Mammadov further emphasised that the November 8 Victory has become an enduring part of the Azerbaijani people's national memory and laid the foundation for a new chapter in the country's modern history of statehood.

The official reception concluded with a concert programme.