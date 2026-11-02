Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Plan Joint Intermodal Cargo Terminal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are planning to establish a joint intermodal cargo terminal and a new Trans-Caspian ferry system called the "Caspian Bridge."

According to Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have signed a Term Sheet outlining the key terms for the establishment of an intermodal cargo terminal and a joint venture.

The project aims to develop container and other freight transportation, with a particular focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and the leadership of Azerbaijan's state holding company AZCON.

In addition, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and AZCON Holding signed a cooperation agreement on establishing a new Trans-Caspian ferry system. The document sets out the key principles and areas of cooperation between the parties during the development and implementation of the project.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding investment and business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

It should be noted that on October 15, during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Baku to attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), an exchange of documents took place concerning a project to build two multipurpose dry cargo vessels for KTZ Express Shipping LLP, a subsidiary of KTZ.

The vessels will be built at the Baku Shipyard and are intended to be used for freight transportation along the Middle Corridor.

On October 1, 2026, Kasym Tlepov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Railway and Water Transport of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, stated at a World Bank Group event that Kazakhstan expects to receive eight vessels for container transportation by 2028. Four of them will be built at the Baku Shipyard, while the remaining four will be constructed in China.