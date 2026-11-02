Youtube Leads Azerbaijan's Social Media Market With 40.49% Share In October

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)YouTube had the highest market share (40.49%) among social media platforms in Azerbaijan for October 2026.

This was reflected in the Global Stats Statistics Center's report.

During the reporting month, YouTube's usage share increased by 18.93 percentage points from the previous month.

Facebook ranked 2nd. The platform's market share in Azerbaijan fell by 10.31 percentage points in October to 26.95%.

X (formerly Twitter) secured the 3rd position with a 10.12% market share. The platform's figure decreased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous month.

Instagram settled in 4th place. The platform's market share stood at 7.3%, down 5.02 percentage points month-on-month.

The 5th position was taken by Pinterest with a 6.38% market share. Its share decreased by 1.31 percentage points in October compared to the previous month.

LinkedIn claimed the 6th position. The platform's market share in Azerbaijan stood at 5.66%, up 0.47 percentage points month-on-month.

Reddit ranked 7th with a 2.58% share. The platform's market share fell by 2.18 percentage points compared to the previous month.

Thus, the top three social media platforms in Azerbaijan by market share in October were YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Facebook leads globally

According to global figures, Facebook also had the top market share worldwide in October 2026.

The platform's global market share dropped by 0.35 percentage points from the previous month to 70.97%.

YouTube ranked 2nd worldwide with a 7.85% share. Its global market share grew by 0.6 percentage points month-on-month in October.

X secured the 3rd position. The platform's global market share stood at 7.64%, up 0.22 percentage points from the previous month.

Instagram settled in 4th place with a 6.19% market share. Its figure decreased by 1.2 percentage points month-on-month.

Reddit ranked 5th with a 3.35% share. Its global market share increased by 0.93 percentage points during the month.

The 6th position among social media platforms worldwide was taken by Pinterest with a 3.22% market share. The platform's figure declined by 0.16 percentage points in monthly terms.

LinkedIn ranked 7th with a 0.58% market share. Its global figure decreased by 0.03 percentage points in October.