INVITATION TO DFDS Q3 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

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INVESTOR NEWS no. 31 - 2 November 2026

DFDS expects to publish the Q3 2026 report on 11 November 2026 at around 07:30 CET.

Michael Hansen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Q3 conference call

Date: 11 November 2026

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 32bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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