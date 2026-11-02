Worldline Announces The Launch Of A Tender Offer On Its Notes Due June 2027

Worldline announces the launch

of a tender offer on its €500,000,000 0.875 per cent notes due June 2027

Paris La Défense, 2 November 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the launch of a tender offer on its €500,000,000 0.875 per cent notes due in June 2027.

Worldline announces today the launch of a tender offer (the“Tender Offer”) on its €500,000,000 0.875 per cent notes due June 2027 (of which €468,200,000 are currently outstanding)1 (ISIN: FR0013521564) issued on 30 June 2020 (the "Existing Notes"). The Existing Notes are admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to the Tender Offer, Worldline offers to purchase for cash any and all of the Existing Notes validly tendered. The purchase price is 98 per cent of the principal amount of the Existing Notes.

This Tender Offer is being undertaken by Worldline to proactively manage its debt profile.

The Tender Offer begins on 2 November 2026 and will expire at 4:00 p.m. (CET) on 9 November 2026, subject to changes resulting from any extension, termination, withdrawal or amendment of the Tender Offer. The results are expected to be announced as soon as practicable after the expiration of the Tender Offer period. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to take place on 13 November 2026.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 2 November 2026 (the“Tender Offer Memorandum”) prepared in connection with the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is subject to the terms described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or to participate under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this press release or the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of Worldline, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and the Information Agent (in each case as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum) to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the Tender Offer that would permit a public offering of securities.

UPCOMING EVENT

February 24, 2027: FY 2026 results

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cesar Zeitouni

E: ...

Antoine Saint-Etienne

E: ...

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over one million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose (“raison d'être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.





DISCLAIMER

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Existing Notes, and tenders of Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.









1 As of today, Worldline has repurchased and cancelled notes of the same series as the Existing Notes on the open market in an aggregate principal amount of €31,800,000.





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Worldline - PR - Tender offer on 2027 bonds