Ouros Jewels Announces Global Black Friday Jewelry Sale With Upto 40% Discounts

Ouros Jewels Black Friday Jewelry Sale upto 40% Off

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The Black Friday sale runs Nov 2–Dec 6, 2026, with discounts on bestsellers, ready-to-ship styles, and studs, plus a free diamond necklace on qualifying orders

- Vijay SarkheliyaNY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ouros Jewels, an international lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has announced its upcoming Black Friday sale, offering 40% off select jewelry collections from November 2 through December 6, 2026. The promotion will be available worldwide through the company's website and physical retail stores in New York, Dubai, London, Sydney, and other locations.Black Friday Discounts and Automatic Checkout BenefitsThe Black Friday jewelry sale offers customers 40% off selected best-selling designs, ready-to-ship jewelry, and stud earrings, bringing together popular styles and gifting options at seasonal prices. The Black Friday earrings offer includes selected stud earring designs, while the ready-to-ship jewelry collection provides a convenient choice for shoppers seeking shorter delivery timelines. With the holiday gifting season approaching, the sale gives customers an opportunity to explore meaningful jewelry gifts while taking advantage of limited-time Black Friday savings.All eligible discounts will be applied automatically in the shopping cart and at checkout, with no promotional code required. The complimentary diamond pendant necklace will also be automatically included once an order meets the $999 minimum purchase requirement.Worldwide Availability and Customer AssistanceThe promotion will run simultaneously across Ouros Jewels' online platform and international retail locations, allowing customers to access the same seasonal offers through their preferred shopping channel.The extended sale period covers both the traditional Black Friday shopping weekend and the early holiday gifting season.Ouros Jewels provides 24/7 customer support throughout the event to assist with jewelry selection, product specifications, discount eligibility, shipping, and order-related inquiries.The Black Friday deals will remain available through December 6, 2026, subject to product eligibility and applicable sale terms.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is an international fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamond jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, pendants, necklaces, and custom designs. The company serves customers worldwide through its online store and physical retail presence in major international cities.Ouros Jewels holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, based on more than 800 customer reviews as of October 2026. Customer feedback highlights jewelry craftsmanship, personalized design services, and communication during the ordering process. The independent reviews provide an additional reference point for customers evaluating the brand.

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Ouros Jewels Announces Global Black Friday Jewelry Sale With Upto 40% Discounts News Provided By Ouros Jewels November 02, 2026, 09:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, World & Regional



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