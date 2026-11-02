Radiant Ridge Energy And Inclusive Energy Explore Collaboration On Power For AI Data Centers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Non-binding MOU would pair Radiant's behind-the-meter natural gas expertise with Inclusive's asset management platform to power AI data centers

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radiant Ridge Energy Limited ("RRE"), a developer of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation facilities co-located with modular artificial intelligence ("AI") data center campuses, and Inclusive Energy Ltd. ("Inclusive"), an asset management platform seeking to expand into power generation infrastructure serving AI data centers, today announced that they have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") and intend to explore a strategic collaboration focused on the development, ownership and/or financing of power generation projects supporting AI data center infrastructure projects.The proposed collaboration reflects the parties' shared interest in the growing intersection of AI infrastructure and power generation. As demand for AI computing capacity continues to drive the development of data center infrastructure, access to reliable power solutions is an increasingly important consideration in the planning and deployment of new campuses.Through the collaboration, RRE and Inclusive intend to evaluate opportunities to combine RRE's development capabilities and project pipeline with Inclusive's asset management platform and capital deployment capabilities. The parties will explore potential structures under which they may participate jointly in the development, ownership and/or financing of the projects."AI is driving a new wave of demand for reliable power, and Alberta's energy industry is built to meet it," said Bilal Hydrie, President & CEO of Inclusive Energy. "We're extending our energy investment platform into the power infrastructure behind AI, and Radiant Ridge has a development model built for this moment. We bring patient capital and an operator's mindset, and we look forward to exploring what we can build together."RRE's development model integrates behind-the-meter natural gas generation with modular AI data center campuses, with the objective of aligning power generation infrastructure with the requirements of data center development. Inclusive's contemplated expansion into this sector represents an opportunity to broaden its asset management activities into power generation infrastructure supporting the evolving needs of AI data centers.The parties expect to explore potential investment structures, project development opportunities and other aspects of this collaboration as they assess opportunities in this emerging infrastructure sector. Any specific projects, investments or definitive arrangements will be subject to further evaluation, mutual agreement and the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, as applicable.About Radiant Ridge Energy LimitedRadiant Ridge Energy Limited (RRE) is a Calgary-based natural gas-to-power generation company specializing in behind-the-meter electricity solutions for AI data centers, high-performance computing facilities, and industrial applications across Alberta and Western Canada.About Inclusive Energy Ltd.Inclusive Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based capital partner and oilfield equipment provider to the energy industry. Since 2010, Inclusive has supplied, sold and rented oilfield equipment from three facilities across Alberta, serving clients across Canada and the United States, and provides flexible capital to upstream oil and gas producers. Inclusive Energy is a Habib Group company. For more information, visit .

Bruce Xu

Radiant Ridge Energy Limited

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Radiant Ridge Energy and Inclusive Energy Explore Collaboration on Power for AI Data Centers News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 02, 2026, 09:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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