Every Child Deserves To Blossom: A Walkathon To Remember

Not Today

The 2nd Annual Communities Against Trafficking Walkathon to feature survivor art, flower workshop, and an Epstein survivor dedication.

- Eugene TossanySUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the theme“Because Every Child Deserves to Blossom,” the event will bring together prevention education, community art, family activities, remembrance, and public engagement. A coordinated flower-themed exhibition will feature survivor and community artwork, locally created pieces, and Pietas Coalition's traveling art canvas, creating a visual garden of strength and encouragement with contributions spanning from the West Coast to the East Coast.“Prevention should not begin after something traumatic happens,” said Eugene Tossany, designated spokesperson for Pietas Coalition.“It begins when families have information, children have trusted adults, communities recognize concerning behavior, and people feel empowered to speak up.”Throughout the afternoon, participants will be invited to walk, create, learn, and spend time together. Activities will include community safety and prevention education, poster activities, flower art, face painting, music, the inspirational traveling art canvas, and the walkathon itself. One of the event's most meaningful installations will feature an empty seat, an enlarged image of an email, and a single rose. The dedication honors a young survivor whose story appears within publicly released U.S. Department of Justice records associated with Epstein. The installation is intended to restore the human story behind documents, statistics, and headlines.As Pietas Coalition founder Eugene Tossany has written,“A society that cannot protect its most vulnerable is a vulnerable society.”The walkathon will also feature a pop-up art exhibition centered on flowers, growth, resilience, and encouragement. Community members have been invited to contribute flower-themed artwork through workshops and outreach initiatives leading up to the event. Visitors can also support Pietas Coalition through a silent auction featuring unique Grainger jewelry, with proceeds helping expand prevention education and community programming.The 2026 event builds upon Pietas Coalition's inaugural 2025 walkathon, which introduced visitors to prevention information through outdoor educational displays, statistics, awareness installations, and an immersive event experience. This year, the organization is expanding prospects for families and community members to participate rather than simply observe.Pietas Coalition considers Sumter one of South Carolina's hidden gems, shaped by hardworking families, military connections, neighborhood relationships, and a strong sense of community responsibility. Its broader work includes Community Safety Seminars, preventative education, public awareness, veteran engagement, creative programming, and coalition building.Event InformationSecond Annual Communities Against Trafficking Walk-A-ThonSaturday, November 14, 202612:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Dillon Park, Sumter, South CarolinaMedia Availability8:30 a.m. - Media check-in9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Interview availability11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Pre-event filmingApproved photo area: Inside Dillon Park entranceMedia Contact: Eugene Tossany |... | 210-468-8525Additional media assets are available through the Pietas Coalition Digital Press Room.

Eugene Tossany

Pietas Coalition Corp.

+1 210-468-8525

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Every Child Deserves to Blossom: A Walkathon to Remember News Provided By Pietas Coalition Corp. November 02, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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