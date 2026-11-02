10ML Releases Its Perfume Price Database Under An Open License

10ML's perfume price database holds 18 datasets under a CC BY 4.0 license, from a price-per-ml index of more than 1,100 perfumes to house prices in 13 countries.

The perfume retailer's 18 datasets cover perfume prices per ml, decant prices at 47 shops, house prices in 13 countries and who owns 89 houses.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer that says it has more than 100,000 customers, has released its perfume price database for anyone to reuse. The database holds 18 datasets, each a free CSV and JSON download under a CC BY 4.0 license, so journalists, researchers and shoppers across Europe can cite and build on the same figures.

At its core is the 10ML Price-per-ml Index, which on Nov. 1, 2026, listed 3,343 prices, one for each size offered of the 1,116 perfumes in 10ML's range that day, and is recalculated from the live catalogue. Most of the other seventeen datasets reach beyond 10ML's own shop.

The database, as published on 10ml on Nov. 1, 2026, includes:

- Price-per-ml Index: 3,343 prices across 1,116 perfumes from 108 houses, with summaries by size, by tier and by house.

- Decant costs: 1,303 decant prices from 47 shops in 19 European markets, per ml.

- Prices across Europe: 261 official house prices for 29 perfumes across 13 European countries, converted at European Central Bank rates.

- Who owns perfume: 89 houses 10ML sells, mapped to their owners, licences and stakes.

- The price of trying: 104 formats, from samples and travel sprays to discovery sets and full bottles, on official house stores.

- Gift sets: 24 official coffrets compared with the full bottle per ml.

- Full-bottle prices: 47 reference bottles from house shops and EU retailers.

- Perfume dupes: 267 pairs of an original and a dupe made by another house, priced per ml.

- Launches per year: three public fragrance databases, 2010 to 2025.

- VAT: the standard rate in all 27 EU countries.

What the index shows on Nov. 1, 2026, at 10ML's price, VAT included: perfume costs a median €3.30 per ml in a 3ml size, €2.86 in a 10ml and €2.43 in a 30ml. A 30ml costs a median 29% less per ml than the 3ml of the same perfume, and at 30ml niche perfume costs a median 55% more per ml than designer.

"A retailer serving more than 100,000 customers should be able to show what perfume really costs. Every figure 10ML publishes can be downloaded, checked and reused," 10ML said.

The datasets bring together price information that is otherwise spread across house websites and retailers: what a perfume costs per ml in different sizes, how house prices differ between European countries, what samples, travel sprays and gift sets cost compared with the full bottle, and who owns which houses. Each dataset lists its sources, its method and the date it was checked. 10ML maintains the database alongside its range of more than 1,100 original perfumes, which it ships to 26 EU countries.

"Perfume prices are easier to report on when the figures behind them are public. The index is recalculated as 10ML's catalogue changes, so it stays current," 10ML said.

10ML sells only original perfumes; the dupes in its data are other houses' perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from more than 100 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in more than 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland, and 10ML has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund. 10ML was set up in 2025. 10ML has more than 100,000 customers, more than €10 million in ARR and total annual revenue of more than €20 million across all its sales channels. 10ML has committed €35 million over three years to AI, technology, inventory and expansion. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its perfume price research is free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license.

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



Instagram:

TikTok: @try10ml

Facebook:

Pinterest:

YouTube: @try10ML

X:

Threads: @try10ml

LinkedIn:

10ML

10ML

+1 646-567-2621

contact@10ml

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

10ML Releases Its Perfume Price Database Under an Open License News Provided By 10ML November 02, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.