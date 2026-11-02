UAC Reaches Global Growth Milestone With First International MEGC Shipment From China

KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.Five MEGCs incorporating the first Type IV glass-fibre cylinders manufactured in China are being shipped to Hiringa Sundown's green hydrogen project in Australia..Delivery demonstrates that UAC's dual-manufacturing strategy is now translating into commercial delivery for international customers..UAC combines proven Norwegian Type IV glass-fibre technology with manufacturing in China to improve the economics of hydrogen storage and transport projectsUMOE Advanced Composites (UAC) has completed manufacture of five Multi Element Gas Containers (MEGCs) at its Jiaxing facility in China and is shipping the MEGCs to the Hiringa Sundown Joint Venture in Australia.The shipment marks UAC's first international commercial delivery of MEGCs from its China manufacturing facility. It is also a technology milestone, with the MEGCs incorporating the first Type IV glass-fibre pressure cylinders manufactured in China.The two 20-foot and three 40-foot MEGCs will support the Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia (GEGHA) Project in New South Wales. The project is being developed by Hiringa Sundown, a joint venture between Hiringa Energy and Sundown Pastoral Company, and will use green hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia to help decarbonize agriculture and transport.The project is also proudly funded by the NSW Government through its Hydrogen Hub Initiative.The shipment is an important step in UAC's global growth strategy, moving its Jiaxing facility from production ramp-up into commercial delivery for international customers. The 12,000 m2 facility has potential annual capacity of up to 20,000 composite cylinders and complements UAC's long-established manufacturing and engineering operations in Norway. UAC has more than two decades of experience in Type IV glass-fibre technology, with more than 12,000 cylinders in operation across more than 40 countries.This commercial delivery also represents an important step in the certification process for UAC's Type IV high-pressure glass-fibre cylinders intended for China's domestic market.“This shipment to Australia is an important milestone in UAC's global strategy. The investment in Jiaxing was not just about increasing capacity, but about building a manufacturing platform that combines our established Norwegian technology with China's manufacturing scale and supply-chain strengths. This gives UAC greater flexibility, a more competitive cost base and a stronger global footprint as we expand internationally. The Hiringa shipment demonstrates that our dual-manufacturing strategy is now translating into commercial delivery for international customers,” said Lars Erik Lunøe, CEO of UMOE Advanced Composites.“For customers, the value lies in the economics of the technology itself. Our lightweight glass-fibre Type IV solutions provide a cost-effective alternative for high-pressure gas storage and transportation, combining high payload capacity with a highly competitive total cost of ownership.” he continued.UAC's lightweight glass-fibre Type IV technology is designed to improve the economics of hydrogen storage and transportation. Its 40-foot MEGCs can store up to 720 kg of hydrogen, enabling a higher payload per journey and helping reduce transport costs and total cost of ownership.The Australian order builds on an established relationship between UAC and Hiringa Energy. UAC previously supplied Type IV MEGCs manufactured in Norway for Hiringa Energy's first four operating hydrogen refuelling stations in New Zealand.“Reliable, cost-effective storage and transport are critical to making hydrogen projects work at scale,” said Alistair Tippett, Head of Projects & Engineering at Hiringa Energy.“We have already seen UAC's MEGCs perform in our New Zealand hydrogen refuelling network, and this delivery builds on that experience as we develop the GEGHA project in Australia. Having access to proven Type IV technology together with increased manufacturing capacity in Asia gives us greater flexibility as we scale hydrogen infrastructure in the region.”The GEGHA project is designed to produce up to 4,500 tonnes of low-carbon ammonia annually, with UAC's MEGCs forming part of the project's hydrogen storage and logistics infrastructure.ENDSAbout UMOE Advanced CompositesUMOE Advanced Composites is a global leader in Type IV glass-fibre composite pressure vessels and storage modules for compressed gases. With more than two decades of experience and manufacturing facilities in Norway and China, UAC provides storage and transportation solutions for hydrogen, biomethane, CNG and other compressed-gas applications.For further information:Elinor TuranderMarketing and Communications Manager, UACM: 00 47 953 35 795...

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UAC reaches global growth milestone with first international MEGC shipment from China News Provided By BCM Public Relations November 02, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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