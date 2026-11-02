Kerala Carries Out Major IAS Reshuffle, 35 Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Kerala government on Monday transferred 35 IAS officers, bringing about changes in key departments, including Home, Finance, Power, Health and Industries.

The reshuffle involves senior officers as well as those in the junior ranks, with several officials given new responsibilities and additional charges.

Senior IAS officer, K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department, has been shifted to the Home and Vigilance departments.

He will also hold additional charge of the Water Resources, Housing and Coir departments.

Minhaj Alam, who was holding charge of the Home and Vigilance departments, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Finance.

He will also handle Taxes, Public Procurement Advisory and the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Puneet Kumar, who was handling Water Resources, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Power.

He will continue as Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in New Delhi.

Mohammed Hanish has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, replacing Jyothilal.

He will also hold charge of Ayush, General Education, Waqf and Minority Welfare departments.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, who was the Principal Secretary, Health, has been shifted to the Transport Department.

M. Beena, who has returned from central deputation, has been appointed Principal Secretary, Industries.

In another key change, Prasanth N has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

He will continue to hold charge of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

M.G. Rajamanickam, who was heading the KSEB, has been posted as Secretary, Local Self Government Department.

Anupama T.V., who was Secretary of the department, has been shifted to Finance (Expenditure).

Veena N. Madhavan has been appointed Secretary, Agriculture, while P.B. Nooh has been posted as Special Secretary, Labour.

Among other changes, Jafar Malik has been appointed Commissioner of the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department after returning from central deputation.

Subhash T.V. has been placed at the disposal of the Health Department for appointment as Managing Director of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Afsana Perween will take over as Managing Director of MILMA after returning from leave.

The reshuffle also includes changes in several other departments, including Tourism, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development, Disaster Management and Electronics and Information Technology.