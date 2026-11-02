Anupam Kher Recalls Peaceful Childhood Winters In Shimla, Shares What He Misses Most

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared pictures from his recent visit to Sweden.

He recalled the peaceful winters of his childhood in Shimla. Reflecting on how cold destinations bring him a sense of calm and rejuvenation, the 'Special 26' actor said that being close to a lake, surrounded by silence and solitude, makes him feel more connected to himself.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Kher said the cold weather reminded him of the winters he spent growing up in Shimla, when the hill town was quieter and life seemed to move at a slower pace.

“I've discovered that cold places have a way of rejuvenating me. Add a lake, a little silence, and some solitude, and I feel closer to myself.

"It takes me back to the winters of my childhood in Shimla, when the town was quieter and the cold seemed to slow everything down. In summer, we feel like going out into the world; in winter, we turn inward. Perhaps that quiet inwardness is just what the mind and heart need sometimes. That's how I spent my Sunday yesterday!! By the water, in the cold, remembering Shimla and feeling wonderfully at peace,” he wrote.

Anupam, who was born and brought up in Shimla, has often spoken about his deep connection with the hill town and the memories associated with his childhood there.

Earlier in October, the 71-year-old actor had spoken about the profound impact of nature and silence on his life. In an Instagram post, he shared how spending time in peaceful natural surroundings helped him reconnect with himself, find clarity, and rejuvenate his mind and soul.

Drawing from his roots in Shimla and Kashmir, Anupam had also reflected on how moments of solitude brought back cherished childhood memories and inspired introspection.

“Sometimes knowing yourself can be the beginning of all wisdom! And it can only happen when you introspect. When you go into your inner silence! Only Nature has the power to heal. Even if you think that you don't need healing. Being from Shimla and Kashmir, nature also brings me closer to my childhood memories! It purifies me! It helps me reinvent myself! It awakens me! It rejuvenates me,” he wrote in the caption.