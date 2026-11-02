MBRF Honors Winners Of Outstanding Scientific Research Award At 12Th International Conference On The Arabic Language

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026- As part of its 'Bil Arabi' initiative, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) honored the winners of the Outstanding Scientific Research Award, organized by the 12th International Conference on the Arabic Language. The Award recognizes their exemplary research contributions and ongoing efforts to enrich Arabic language knowledge, advance scientific research, and strengthen the language's presence within scientific and knowledge domains.

The recognition highlights MBRF's long-standing commitment to supporting researchers and creative talents, while encouraging specialized scientific research that contributes to advancing the Arabic language, positioning it as a language of science, knowledge, and innovation. It further aligns with MBRF's vision to advance studies aimed at improving Arabic teaching and learning approaches, consolidating the language's presence across scientific, technological, and digital fields.

At the conference, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, participated in a discussion session titled 'UAE Efforts to Support the Arabic Language.' Contributing to the discussion, His Excellency highlighted MBRF's efforts to strengthen Arabic's role in knowledge development, enrich Arabic content, and empower researchers and creative talents to keep pace with rapid digital and technological transformations.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb stated:“We at MBRF believe that supporting the Arabic language is an intellectual and cultural responsibility, requiring concerted efforts aimed at strengthening its role in knowledge production and dissemination. Led by this belief, we have developed an integrated approach through initiatives that promote Arabic language use across various domains. MBRF's 'Bil Arabi' initiative promotes the use of Arabic in everyday life and strengthens its presence in digital spaces, while the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) provides trusted Arabic knowledge resources, enabling readers and researchers to easily access knowledge. Similarly, the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) discovers and nurtures literary talents, enriching the Arabic library with high-quality publications, while our Knowledge Lounge initiative aims to foster a culture of reading and encourages critical dialogue on Arabic books.”

His Excellency further stated:“We take great pride in honoring the winners of the Outstanding Scientific Research Award, highlighting their remarkable contributions to enriching the Arabic knowledge domain. Moreover, MBRF remains committed to supporting scientific research as well as the production of high-quality Arabic content. We will also continue to empower younger generations to use the language for learning, research, and creativity, consolidating Arabic's pioneering position in the knowledge economy.”

The 'Bil Arabi' initiative is one of MBRF's flagship knowledge projects, launched to promote the use of the Arabic language, particularly among younger generations. It also aims to strengthen the language's presence in digital spaces through interactive activities, creative content, and community partnerships. As part of the initiative, several annual events will be hosted at shopping malls across the UAE this December, coinciding with World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on December 18. Through these events, the initiative will continue to celebrate the Arabic language and encourage its use in everyday life and across digital platforms.