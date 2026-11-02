“Who Owns The Signal?” Ajman Media Forum 2026 THE SIGNAL Brings Together Media And Technology Leaders To Explore The Future Of The Industry

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Two-Day Forum to Explore AI, Trust and the Future of Media Under the Theme 'Who Owns the Signal?' Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mohammed Al Kaabi: Forum to Advance Media Practices and Anticipate Trends Shaping Media Decisions

Ajman, November 2026: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the inaugural Ajman Media Forum – THE SIGNAL 2026 will take place on 18–19 November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman under the theme 'Who Owns the Signal?'.

Organised by the Ajman Government Media Office, the two-day forum will bring together media leaders, decision-makers, researchers and representatives of media and technology organisations to examine the future of the industry.

Discussions will focus on the changes reshaping media, particularly how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are transforming content creation, audience engagement and public opinion.

The forum will feature 23 sessions with 68 speakers from 17 countries. It will also bring together 53 entities and partners, including local, regional and international media organisations, government institutions and exhibitors, to exchange expertise and perspectives on the industry's future.

HE Mohammed Abdulla Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, said:“The Ajman Media Forum brings together media leaders, decision-makers and experts to examine the changes reshaping the sector and explore how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, can advance media practices and respond to evolving audience expectations.

“The forum provides a platform for responsible dialogue and the exchange of expertise among media organisations and industry professionals. It will also address challenges across the digital landscape, from information credibility and countering misinformation to content creation and the changing relationship between media and audiences.”

Al Kaabi added that the forum aims to advance media practices, strengthen collaboration between media and technology stakeholders, and anticipate trends influencing media decision-making, supporting a more innovative sector with stronger local and international reach.

The sessions will explore the influence of artificial intelligence and algorithms on editorial decisions, the threats deepfakes pose to content credibility, the changing role of content creators, and how digital platforms attract and engage audiences.

Discussions will also address cognitive security, the effect of digital environments on public awareness and attitudes, and responses to influence campaigns and disinformation. Other topics include using data and artificial intelligence to anticipate trends and events, and bringing local stories to global audiences through human-centred storytelling and international partnerships.

The first day will feature keynote addresses and specialised sessions, including 'Who Owns the Signal?', 'Government in the Age of Algorithms: Who Leads the Message?', 'The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon', 'Who Is in Charge of the Newsroom Now?', 'The Future of Media: Who Will Survive and Who Will Disappear?', 'Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Who Owns the Audience's Trust?', 'Content Creators: When Influence Becomes a Profession', 'Cognitive Security and the Media', 'Predictive Media: The News Before It Happens', and 'How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Filmmaking and Visual Storytelling'. The programme will also feature a special presentation by Chinese company iFlytek.

On the second day, sessions will examine media's role in government communication, diplomacy and crisis management; the use of artificial intelligence in government messaging and building public trust; and economic changes and opportunities across media and the creative industries.

Topics will include 'Who Controls the Narrative During Crises?', 'The UAE's Voice to the World' and 'The Future of Trust in Media'. Further discussions will explore content creation as a professional and economic career path, AI-powered production, and the professional and ethical challenges of reporting on wars and conflicts in an era of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

The forum will also host a youth debate entitled 'Is the Artificial Partner a Partner or a Competitor to the Media Professional?', bringing together youth council representatives to examine the relationship between media professionals and artificial intelligence and its implications for the profession. The event will conclude with a closing ceremony.

The programme will also include workshops and Partners Platform sessions, including activities organised with TRENDS Research & Advisory. These will explore media in the age of artificial intelligence, audience trust, the relationship between younger generations and screens and digital platforms, and how emerging technologies are changing content consumption and trusted information sources.

The forum will offer stakeholders across the media ecosystem an opportunity to exchange expertise, consider shared challenges and identify practical responses to emerging opportunities.

By connecting media, government and technology organisations, the forum aims to strengthen credibility, foster innovation and help the sector adapt to changes in how news and information are produced, distributed and consumed.