MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A shared design vision inspired by the ever-changing shapes, colours and movement of the Arabian landscape.

Design and Dunes: Lamborghini Ad Personam Creates Two Bespoke Revuelto for Saudi Clients Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A shared design vision inspired by the ever-changing shapes, colours and movement of the Arabian landscape.

Riyadh/Sant'Agata Bolognese November 2026 – Automobili Lamborghini welcomed two clients from Saudi Arabia to its headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese to take delivery of two bespoke Revuelto[1] models during La Prima, the exclusive ceremony dedicated to clients collecting their masterpiece supercars directly from the factory.

Developed by Ad Personam – the two cars demonstrate the programme's ability to produce unique cars – where aerodynamic performance transforms into visual language and local identity are interpreted through contemporary design.

These two bespoke editions demonstrate how a single design concept can be interpreted in distinct ways through the extensive craftsmanship and personalization expertise of the Ad Personam programme. From exclusive colours and materials to intricate embroidery and finishes, every detail was carefully developed to create vehicles with their own unmistakable character.

The personalisation saw the exterior livery of both cars conceived as a graphic representation of aerodynamic airflow across the Revuelto's sculptural surfaces while simultaneously recalling the morphology of Saudi Arabia's desert dunes. This dual inspiration – technical and natural – creates a synergy between engineering and landscape, paying tribute to the territory through forms that evoke its most iconic environment and a palette inspired by its national colours.

The first Revuelto is finished in matt Bianco Phanes paint, providing a pure, uninterrupted canvas that enhances the precision of the graphic composition. The dune livery is done in Nero Nemesis, with Verde Speranza accents on the pinstripes, reinforcing its sense of movement and giving a touch of national colour to the spec. Shiny carbon fibre details – on the roof, A-pillars, upper and lower packs, the aerodynamic door fins and the rear wing – give material contrast, emphasising the depth and technical character of the design.

The second car takes the same concept in the opposite direction. Its body is finished in Bianco Monocerus in a shiny paint finish, while the carbon fibre elements are matt. The dune livery is in Nero Noctis, accented by matt Verde Rodope detailing across the A-pillars, front splitter, rear diffuser and engine frame. Additional exterior details include 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Altanero forged wheels and matt black exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, the design narrative continues with bespoke trim embroidery across the door panels and seat backrests, with further detailing on the kneepads. The pattern captures the movement of desert dunes shaped by the wind, suggesting the invisible airflow generated as the Revuelto accelerates and creating a seamless connection between the vehicle's dynamic performance and the landscape that inspired it.

Both vehicles feature Nero Ade leather, Corsa Tex packages and carbon fibre interior trim, interpreted through different finishes and accent colours. The first car indeed has as Verde Speranza as predominant color while Using Bianco Leda for the emboridered trims. The second one, viceversa, sees the Bianco Leda leather inserts and stitching as a protagonist. Both cars have in common the green start and stop flap and carbon fiber matt details.

In both cars, the rear wall carries a dedicated embroidery featuring the word 'Legacy' rendered in Arabic (إرث) – a symbolic tribute to Saudi Arabian cultural heritage. The interior is further personalized with bespoke carbon-fibre dedication plates on both the driver and passenger sides, carrying the 'Ad Personam KSA Edition' signature and an individually numbered '1 of 2' designation, highlighting the rarity of the two cars.

Lamborghini Revuelto: The Excellence of the Electrified V12

At the heart of this special edition lies the architecture of the Lamborghini Revuelto, the first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car from Sant'Agata Bolognese. The powertrain combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, positioned longitudinally behind the cockpit and delivering 825 CV at 9,250 rpm, with three electric motors: two on the front axle and a third integrated into the transmission. Together, they generate a combined output of 1,015 CV, managed through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electrified all-wheel-drive system featuring electric torque vectoring. The innovative carbon-fiber monofuselage, incorporating a front structure made from Forged Composites, delivers exceptional torsional rigidity while optimizing weight. Active aerodynamics and the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) 2.0 vehicle dynamics control system further enhance agility, precision and driving involvement. Revuelto accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in less than 7 seconds and achieves a top speed exceeding 350 km/h, combining outstanding performance with the unmistakable character of Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12.

Automobili Lamborghini currently operates through 13 dealerships across the Middle East & Africa, catering to a well-established and engaged community of enthusiasts and customers. The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience.