Rajasthan Father Arrested For Killing 8-Month-Old Daughter, Blaming Nephews For Crime

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday night for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter and then pinning the crime on his nephews and their wives to settle a family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ramdev Jatav, a resident of Khede Ka Pura in Hindaun City. The arrest followed an investigation by the Nai Mandi police.

According to police, Jatav filed a complaint on October 28 claiming that his elder brother Ramcharan's sons, Ramveer, Deendayal and Hiralal, along with their wives Pooja and Priyanka, had attacked him with sticks.

He alleged that Ramveer struck his eight-month-old daughter on the head with a stick during the assault. The child was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police registered a case based on the complaint and began investigating.

Statements from eyewitnesses and local residents, however, told a different story, police said.

The investigation indicated that Jatav had an argument with his wife Reshma on October 27, after which she left home and walked towards a railway track. Some villagers persuaded her to return.

The couple quarrelled again the following morning. When Jatav's nephew Ramveer stepped in and asked them to stop fighting, an argument broke out between the two men.

Police said Jatav, angered by the dispute, allegedly killed his daughter by throwing her against a stone and then accused his nephews and their wives of the murder.

Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said the investigation, including statements from eyewitnesses, established the father's alleged involvement in the crime. Jatav was arrested on Saturday night, and further investigation is underway.