Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dard-E-Disco' Gets Soulful Heartbreak Twist, Wins Vishal Dadlani's Praise (WATCH)

What if Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Bollywood dance number 'Dard-E-Disco' was actually a heartbreak song waiting to be heard? Instagram singer Hadiya Zacharia, 24, has given the popular track from Om Shanti Om a soulful makeover, bringing out the emotions hidden beneath its energetic beats. Her rendition has gone viral, crossing 1.3 million views and earning appreciation from music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani and filmmaker Farah Khan.

The original song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his memorable dance avatar, became a massive hit following the release of Om Shanti Om in 2007. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar, the track is widely remembered for its infectious rhythm, energetic choreography and SRK's much-discussed physical transformation.

However, beneath its upbeat arrangement lies a story of heartbreak. Hadiya's rendition strips away the dance-floor energy and places the spotlight on the melody and emotional depth of the lyrics.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hadiya Zacharia CK (@hadiya_music)

Vishal Dadlani Praises Singer's Interpretation

Hadiya's performance caught the attention of Vishal Dadlani, who appreciated her ability to look beyond the song's familiar beats and discover its underlying melody.

Reacting to her Instagram video, Dadlani wrote, "Awesome! Glad someone finally went beyond the beat and found the actual tune!"

His comment quickly added to the appreciation surrounding the singer's interpretation.

Farah Khan, who directed Om Shanti Om, also praised Hadiya's performance. Her appreciation brought recognition from two prominent figures associated with the original song.

Internet Celebrates Emotional Take On Bollywood Hit

The viral video has attracted enthusiastic reactions from listeners who praised Hadiya for presenting a familiar Bollywood number in a completely different musical style.

The original track was popularised by Shah Rukh Khan's energetic performance, but the singer's version highlights the sadness and emotional vulnerability contained in its lyrics.

The contrast between the original disco arrangement and Hadiya's controlled, soulful vocals has made the rendition stand out on social media.

Her performance also offers listeners a fresh perspective on a song they have danced to for nearly two decades.

Sometimes, a familiar melody needs a different voice to reveal its hidden meaning. Hadiya Zacharia's rendition has achieved precisely that, reminding audiences that 'Dard-E-Disco' is not just about the disco, but also about the heartbreak within its lyrics.