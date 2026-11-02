Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan Discuss Cooperation On Antimonopoly Policy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discussed ways to expand cooperation in the areas of antitrust policy, competition protection, and state price regulation, on the sidelines of the 61st meeting of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the issues were discussed at a meeting in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, between Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova and Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed the exchange of experience in law enforcement practice, including the implementation of Azerbaijan's Competition Code, as well as price monitoring and improving antimonopoly control mechanisms.

The sides expressed interest in strengthening direct working contacts and expanding expert cooperation. They agreed to agreed to organize reciprocal working visits in the near future, to exchange practical experience and further develop cooperation in antimonopoly policy, competition development, and pricing.

The Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy is a platform for cooperation among the competition authorities of the CIS member states. It allows participants to discuss regulatory approaches, exchange enforcement experience, and coordinate efforts to address competition issues.

Competition policy generally covers preventing anti-competitive practices, protecting consumer interests, overseeing market conduct, and creating fair conditions for businesses. National authorities also use price monitoring and regulatory mechanisms to assess market developments and respond to potential violations of competition rules.