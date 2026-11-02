Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Total Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-02 04:46:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
2 November 2026
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the“Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 October 2026, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue Voting rights per Share Voting rights
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 326,566,765 1 326,566,765
Total voting rights 326,566,765

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111901619


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search