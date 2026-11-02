Wireco Announces Appointment Of Damiano Violi As Chief Operating Officer, Europe & Rest Of World

Damiano Violi

New Chief Operating Officer brings more than 25 years of international engineering, operations and executive leadership experience

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Damiano Violi joins WireCotoday as Chief Operating Officer for Europe & Rest of World (ROW), taking responsibility for the wire and synthetic rope manufacturer's business across the region. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Keith White.Violi's career spans engineering, operational improvement and business leadership across multinational industrial organizations. He has led significant operational improvement initiatives at CNH and Yanmar and held strategy and operations leadership roles at Honeywell and Eaton. Most recently, he led a business unit at fire truck manufacturer Magirus.At WireCo, his responsibilities will span the region's entire supply chain. His focus will be on strengthening competitiveness through higher service levels and improved cost productivity. The WireCo Business System will support improvements in capacity utilization and operational execution across the supply chain.“Damiano understands the practical demands of running complex industrial businesses,” said White.“He brings experience translating operational priorities into improvements on the manufacturing floor, supported by a strong engineering background. That experience will be valuable as we help our teams improve performance across Europe and ROW and strengthen our ability to serve customers.”Originally from Italy, Violi has spent the past several years working in Germany and holds an engineering degree from the University of Bologna. He speaks Italian, English, French and German and will relocate to Porto, Portugal, in the coming months.“My first priority will be to understand our operations and the opportunities our teams see for improvement,” said Violi.“I look forward to working with colleagues across Europe and ROW to build on their expertise, share best practices across sites and strengthen how we deliver for customers.”White will continue to serve as interim Europe President while Violi completes his onboarding.For more information about WireCo, please visit .About WireCoWireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.Media Contacts:Dan BurchVice President, Marketing & CommunicationsWireCo+1-816-270-4829...

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 20 3965 7410

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WireCo announces appointment of Damiano Violi as Chief Operating Officer, Europe & Rest of World News Provided By BCM Public Relations November 02, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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