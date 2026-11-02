Ayodhya's Deepotsav To Be Unique, Once-In-A-Lifetime Event: Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 2 (IANS) As the holy city of Ayodhya gears for a grand celebration of Deepotsav, the city Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi on Monday said that the preparations are underway for making this year's event“unique and once-in-a-lifetime” experience. He also informed that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the progress and will also conduct final review of the arrangements.

Tripathi said the Chief Minister personally visits Ayodhya every year ahead of Deepotsav to inspect preparations, hold meetings with officials and assess arrangements at key locations.

“The Chief Minister is arriving today and will have a final look at the Deepotsav preparations. We welcome him, ensuring that we are taking all necessary measures and moving ahead one step at a time. We assure all people that this time the 'Deepotsav' event is going to be unique and once in a lifetime,” Tripathi said.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the whole world is going to witness the grandeur of this year's Deepotsav,” he added.

Highlighting the public participation, he said that thousands of volunteers from different walks of life are taking part in the cleanliness drive to prepare the ghats for the celebrations.

According to Tripathi, intellectuals, senior citizens, children, doctors, teachers, priests and spiritual leaders joined the campaign and cleaned the ghats. He said that the initiative was intended to raise awareness as well as encourage collective public participation in keeping the city clean ahead of the festival.

He noted that Ayodhya's Deepotsav has attracted considerable attention, with people from diverse backgrounds actively participating in the preparations.

“Deepotsav symbolises the journey from darkness to light, despair to hope, and faith to development. It is not merely a festival of lighting lamps, but a grand celebration of the revival of India's eternal consciousness and cultural pride,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a special message titled 'Yogi Ki Pati' (Yogi's Letter) said that Ayodhya, regarded as the foremost among the seven sacred cities, was eagerly awaiting its 10th grand and divine Deepotsav.

Extending his wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion associated with the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said even a small flame could spread hope amid the deepest darkness.

The Chief Minister also underlined the economic significance of the celebrations, saying Uttar Pradesh had established a new identity as a state of festivals by making faith and public participation instruments of development.

Deepotsav has emerged as a major annual event in Ayodhya, combining religious traditions, cultural performances and public participation, while drawing attention to the city's preparations and tourism potential.