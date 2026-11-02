Yogi Adityanath Slams SP For Restricting Religious Festivities In UP

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Past Governance

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government of "restricting religious practices" and preventing festivals in the state, alleging that it did not allow the Kanwar Yatra and celebrations in western Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a gathering in Gonda, the Chief Minister said that during the SP government's tenure, devotees wishing to worship Maa Durga in their homes also faced opposition, with complaints being filed against such practices.

"If a follower of Sanatan Dharma wished to worship Maa Durga in their own home, others would file complaints against it. The then-Samajwadi Party government in Lucknow would intervene to stop such practices. They used to prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place and would not allow festivals or celebrations to be observed in Western Uttar Pradesh. No development schemes ever reached this region," Adityanath said.

Development Initiatives in Gonda

Contrasting the previous government's approach with the development initiatives undertaken by his government, the Chief Minister highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya and said the Deepotsav celebrations on the sacred land of Lord Ram would also contribute to Gonda's development. "We advanced the development of Ayodhya. The Deepotsav on the sacred land of Lord Ram is bound to bring development to Gonda as well," he said.

Earlier, Adityanath inaugurated 69 development projects worth over Rs 520 crore and laid their foundation stones in the Mankapur and Gaura Assembly constituencies of Gonda district. In a post on X, he said the 'double-engine' government was committed to ensuring that development projects expanded public amenities and welfare schemes brought prosperity to people at the bottom of the social ladder.

Commitment to Grassroots Prosperity

The Chief Minister asserted that his government's focus was on expanding public amenities and improving the livelihoods of people at the grassroots level. "The 'double-engine' government is committed to ensuring that every development project expands public amenities, and every welfare scheme brings prosperity to the lives of those standing at the very last rung of the social ladder," he said.

Diwali Message of Inclusivity

On the occasion of Diwali, Adityanath also highlighted the importance of collective celebrations and urged people to share the joy of the festival with those facing hardships or lacking necessities. "According to our traditions and heritage, our celebrations are never solitary or exclusive. There is a philosophy behind this sense of togetherness; everyone comes together to enjoy the festivities," he said.

Urging people to extend support to those in need, he said, "Connect with others, reach out to those who may be facing hardships or lack certain necessities, visit their homes, and share a Diwali gift with them." The Chief Minister extended his Diwali greetings and expressed confidence that Gonda's development journey would continue steadily. "I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to everyone. I am confident that Gonda's journey of development will continue to progress steadily," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)