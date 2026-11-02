PGEN Stock Crashes Premarket: Retail Sees Buyout Opening As Inovio Rival Crashes The Party Before Earnings



Inovio's Voceryq secured accelerated FDA approval, with shipments expected in about 60 days and full commercial deployment in early 2027.

Papzimeos generated $53.1 million in Q2 revenue, with more than 500 patient-hub registrations reported by August. Separate trials showed surgery-free responses of about 51% for Papzimeos and 27% for Voceryq.

Shares of Precigen (PGEN) plunged 20% in premarket trading on Monday, but retail buyout hopes persist ahead of Wednesday's earnings as Inovio's newly approved rival challenges Papzimeos, Precigen's treatment for a rare disease that causes recurring airway growths.

PGEN stock fell 19% in October, ending a seven-month winning streak, but gained 12% last week for its strongest weekly performance in over a month.

PGEN Takeover Talk Fuels Retail Optimism

On Stocktwits, PGEN sentiment climbed from 'neutral' a week ago to an all-time high of 94/100 in 'extremely bullish' territory, alongside 'extremely high' message volume.

PGEN sentiment and message volume as of November 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“The arrival of inovio competition doesn't weaken the buyout thesis. it often accelerates it.” The trader suggested a sale at $15-$20 a share could become more appealing before Inovio's commercial launch gains traction, rather than holding out for $30 or more.

Another user said,“Surgeons, not patients or insurance companies, are going to drive treatment regimens,” arguing that physicians would favor Papzimeos as a first-line treatment.

A separate user said,“Coke has pepsi. PGEN has $INO -- I invested in both for a reason.” The trader hoped Precigen would report $100 million in revenue.

Inovio's FDA Win Raises The Stakes

The FDA granted accelerated approval to Inovio's Voceryq on Friday to reduce surgeries in adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare HPV-related disease that causes recurring airway growths. Inovio expects shipments to begin in about 60 days, with full commercial deployment in early 2027.

The treatments differ in how surgery fits into dosing. Papzimeos requires four injections over 12 weeks, with visible growths removed before treatment and, if present, before doses three and four. Meanwhile, Voceryq also starts after surgery, but its nine-week regimen, administered using Inovio's Cellectra device, requires no additional surgery under the dosing protocol. In separate studies, 18 of 35 Papzimeos patients, or 51%, and seven of 26 Voceryq patients, or 27%, required no surgery for 12 months after treatment.

Papzimeos Defends Its Head Start

However, Papzimeos has a commercial head start. Approved in August 2025, it generated $53.1 million in second-quarter 2026 revenue. By August, Precigen reported more than 500 patient-hub registrations and payer coverage across 315 million U.S. lives.

Long-term results also support Precigen's case. In May, 15 of 18 initial complete responders remained in response after at least three years, including five beyond four years without further RRP treatment. Papzimeos has orphan drug exclusivity through Aug.14, 2032, although Voceryq's approval brings a different therapy into the same market.

Beyond RRP, Precigen received FDA platform technology designation for AdenoVerse in September, potentially streamlining future drug development. It is studying PRGN-2009 in HPV-associated cancers and expects a portfolio update by year-end.

PGEN Q3 Preview

Precigen's revenue is expected to rise 30% from the second quarter (Q2) to $71.56 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is projected to increase 58% to $35.75 million. GAAP EPS is forecast at $0.08, versus $0.05 a quarter ago, according to Koyfin.

On a year-over-year basis, revenue is projected at $71.56 million, up from $0.5 million. EBIT is expected to reach $35.3 million, versus a $26.13 million loss, while EPS is forecast at $0.07, versus a $0.10 loss, according to Fiscal.

PGEN stock has risen 66% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.