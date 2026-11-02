PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Jhunjhunu Accident Victims Families

PM Announces Compensation for Accident Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who lost their lives in an accident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) India said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Rajasthan Government Response

CM Orders Investigation into Electrocution Mishap

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2026

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed grief over the incident, in which workers died due to electrocution, and assured that all necessary assistance would be extended to the affected families. In a post on X, Sharma said, "The news of the untimely death of workers due to electrocution in an accident in Jhunjhunu is deeply saddening. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide all possible immediate assistance to the affected families, and conduct an investigation into the incident."

"I pray to the Almighty to grant a place at His feet to the departed souls, a speedy recovery to the injured, and the strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense grief." The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure adequate medical care for the injured, extend immediate assistance to the affected families and investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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