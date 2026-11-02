Afreximbank Supports Veenocks' US$145 Million Project For Industrial Expansion And Regional Growth

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African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) has supported the development and expansion of Veenocks Limited's porcelain tile manufacturing plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, through its Project Preparation Facility (PPF) and a US$81.9 million senior term loan. The project has a total estimated cost of US$145 million.

Afreximbank and Veenocks signed a US$2 million project preparation facility agreement in August 2024 to finance technical, commercial, financial, legal, environmental and social studies needed to establish the project's bankability.

The studies financed through the PPF, complemented by Afreximbank's pan-African experience, enabled Veenocks to broaden its growth ambitions beyond its primary focus on the Nigerian market. This support informed the company's plans to pursue regional opportunities over the medium term, with target markets including Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cameroon, Ghana, Mauritania and Senegal.

The Bank's US$81.9 million senior term loan supports implementation of the plant's expansion, providing financing for investment in additional manufacturing capacity. The expansion is expected to increase the plant's total annual production capacity from 3.3 million to 9.9 million square metres, creating a stronger production base to meet domestic demand and pursue regional opportunities.

The existing plant employs more than 200 people directly. The expansion is expected to create an additional 300 direct jobs, alongside indirect employment across raw material supply, logistics and distribution.

The preparation financing has been fully repaid from senior debt, completing the PPF's funding cycle for Veenocks and replenishing capital to support further projects.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, said:

“Veenocks demonstrates how project preparation, commercial expertise and senior debt financing can support African industrial investment. The studies financed through Afreximbank's Project Preparation Facility have helped strengthen the project's bankability and broaden the company's regional growth ambitions. Our senior debt financing supports the plant expansion needed to convert those ambitions into increased productive capacity, and stronger foundations for intra-African trade.”

Mrs. Awani added:“Full repayment of the preparation financing ensures capital is available to support more indigenous African investors and projects. This is the PPF's revolving model in practice: the funds that have been repaid are used to support initiatives that add value to local resources and expand manufacturing.”

Mr. Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, Group President of R28 Holdings, the parent company of Veenocks Limited, said:

“This investment represents an important step towards our ambition of building a globally competitive manufacturing business in Nigeria, producing world-class tiles to European quality standards and reducing Nigeria's dependence on imported tiles. The PPF was instrumental in broadening our growth plans and positioning us to penetrate regional markets over the medium term. With Afreximbank's financing, we can now deliver the expansion phase of this project. The facility will allow us to add value to Nigeria's raw materials, create quality jobs and increase the supply of our porcelain tiles, manufactured here in Nigeria, to customers at home and across the region. Our vision is to set the global benchmark for quality in tile manufacturing and to become Africa's first choice for porcelain tiles.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

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Afreximbank

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA.

Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support member countries effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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About Veenocks:

​ Veenocks Limited is a member of R28 Holdings Limited, a diversified private investment holding company with strategic interests across key sectors of the Nigerian economy. From its factory in Sagamu, Ogun State, Veenocks manufactures premium porcelain wall and floor tiles for residential and commercial projects in Nigeria and international markets. Veramis Porcelain Tiles is its first brand. The tiles are made with advanced production technology and carefully selected raw materials and are tested in accordance with the ISO 10545 series of international standards. Their water absorption of 0.3% or less is below the 0.5% limit that ISO 13006 sets for porcelain.

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