Titan And Fastrack Smart Bring Smarter Celebrations This Diwali
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2nd, 2026: From festive shopping to family gatherings and the promise of a fresh start, the festive season is shaped by how people choose to celebrate. Titan Smart is bringing this energy into focus through festive campaigns for Fastrack Smart and Titan Smart, connecting smartwatch technology with the everyday moments, interests and routines of consumers.
The festive season brings its own rhythm, from days filled with celebrations and spontaneous plans to a time for fresh beginnings and renewed personal goals. The brand taps into these seasonal moments through two distinct brand narratives, tailored for its distinct consumer cohorts: Fastrack Smart speaks to socially active, trend-conscious youngsters by tapping into the energy, movement and social experiences that define their celebrations, while Titan Smart is aimed at late twenties and early thirties, who are balancing professional goals with personal interests and a growing focus on well-being routines.
Commenting on the festive initiative, Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, CSMO – Smart Wearables Division at Titan Company Limited, said,“Festivals bring together people, rituals and moments that make life meaningful. With our festive campaigns, we want smart technology to feel relevant to the way people actually live. Fastrack Smart celebrates the movement and social energy of the season, while Titan Smart encourages consumers to make space for healthier routines and well-being. Our ambition is to make smartwatches useful companions to everyday life, beyond connectivity alone.”
Fastrack Smart brings the energy of the festive season to life, starting with Diwali, 'Have a Smart Blast' campaign carries the spirit forward, reflecting the excitement of shopping trips, festive outfit planning, meeting friends and visiting family. The festive range includes Revoltt XR1 Pro (₹2,799), Xtreme S (₹2,999) and Jupiter R3 Pro (₹2,899). With AMOLED displays, customisable festive themed cloud watch faces, BT calling, and fitness and wellness features such as heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring, the smartwatches bring together expressive design and everyday utility, helping young consumers stay connected and track their activity through the festive rush.
Titan Smart's Diwali narrative approaches 'Smart Beginnings – A Smarter Start to Living Better' campaign, building on the spirit of new beginnings, encouraging consumers to embrace healthier, more mindful routines alongside their work, personal goals and interests. At the heart of the Titan Smart festive collection are AiRA (₹6999-8499), Evoke 2.0 (₹8499) and Evoke S (₹8999)
bringing together smart functionality and everyday convenience. Designed to complement consumers' routines, the collections offer features that support connectivity, activity tracking and personal well-being, making technology a more purposeful part of everyday life.
This festive season, celebrate every moment in style with up to 30% off on Titan Smart and up to 50% off on Fastrack Smart. The festive collection will be available across Titan and Fastrack brand websites, across Titan World & Fastrack stores, leading e-commerce platforms and authorized watches and mobile retail stores, offering consumers multiple ways to discover a smartwatch that complements their style and lifestyle.
About Titan Smart
Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading Centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.
The festive season brings its own rhythm, from days filled with celebrations and spontaneous plans to a time for fresh beginnings and renewed personal goals. The brand taps into these seasonal moments through two distinct brand narratives, tailored for its distinct consumer cohorts: Fastrack Smart speaks to socially active, trend-conscious youngsters by tapping into the energy, movement and social experiences that define their celebrations, while Titan Smart is aimed at late twenties and early thirties, who are balancing professional goals with personal interests and a growing focus on well-being routines.
Commenting on the festive initiative, Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, CSMO – Smart Wearables Division at Titan Company Limited, said,“Festivals bring together people, rituals and moments that make life meaningful. With our festive campaigns, we want smart technology to feel relevant to the way people actually live. Fastrack Smart celebrates the movement and social energy of the season, while Titan Smart encourages consumers to make space for healthier routines and well-being. Our ambition is to make smartwatches useful companions to everyday life, beyond connectivity alone.”
Fastrack Smart brings the energy of the festive season to life, starting with Diwali, 'Have a Smart Blast' campaign carries the spirit forward, reflecting the excitement of shopping trips, festive outfit planning, meeting friends and visiting family. The festive range includes Revoltt XR1 Pro (₹2,799), Xtreme S (₹2,999) and Jupiter R3 Pro (₹2,899). With AMOLED displays, customisable festive themed cloud watch faces, BT calling, and fitness and wellness features such as heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring, the smartwatches bring together expressive design and everyday utility, helping young consumers stay connected and track their activity through the festive rush.
Titan Smart's Diwali narrative approaches 'Smart Beginnings – A Smarter Start to Living Better' campaign, building on the spirit of new beginnings, encouraging consumers to embrace healthier, more mindful routines alongside their work, personal goals and interests. At the heart of the Titan Smart festive collection are AiRA (₹6999-8499), Evoke 2.0 (₹8499) and Evoke S (₹8999)
bringing together smart functionality and everyday convenience. Designed to complement consumers' routines, the collections offer features that support connectivity, activity tracking and personal well-being, making technology a more purposeful part of everyday life.
This festive season, celebrate every moment in style with up to 30% off on Titan Smart and up to 50% off on Fastrack Smart. The festive collection will be available across Titan and Fastrack brand websites, across Titan World & Fastrack stores, leading e-commerce platforms and authorized watches and mobile retail stores, offering consumers multiple ways to discover a smartwatch that complements their style and lifestyle.
About Titan Smart
Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading Centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.
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