Sharmila Releases“Superwomangirl,” A Song Written In Memory Of Her Daughter Tanisha
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singer-songwriter Sharmila has turned her love for Tanisha into a beautiful song on October 28, 2026.
Singer-songwriter Sharmila has released“Superwomangirl,” a new single written in memory of her daughter, Tanisha. The music release came out on October 28, 2026, and you can stream it now on Spotify. There's also a lyrics video, so listeners can read along and take in every word. It's a personal, honest piece of musicnews, and one that will stay with a lot of people long after the last note fades.
“Superwomangirl” is about who Tanisha was: her kindness, her courage, and the way she lit up a room just by walking into it. The song doesn't stay in grief. Sharmila chose to focus on the light her daughter brought into the world, and she presents Tanisha as a“superwoman girl” whose golden heart still inspires everyone who knew her. It's also a song for anyone who misses someone. Sharmila hopes it gives listeners a moment to remember the people they love and to find a little strength in doing so.
The single grows out of the same story as Sharmila's children's book,“Tanisha The Golden-Hearted Superwoman Girl: A Picture Book Script,” which is available on Amazon. One is a story you can read with a child, the other is a song you can play at home or on a long drive. Together they carry Tanisha's story to young readers and grown-ups alike. The lyrics video adds another way in, letting fans see the words as they hear them. For families, music lovers, and anyone who has lost someone dear, the single offers a quiet place to feel, to cry if they need to, to remember, and to hold on to hope.
“Tanisha was, and always will be, my superwoman girl,” said Sharmila.“I wrote this song to keep her spirit alive. Love doesn't end, it just finds new ways to be heard. Every line comes straight from my heart, and I'm grateful I get to share it.”
She added:“If 'Superwomangirl' helps even one person feel closer to someone they've lost, or find the courage to keep going, then Tanisha's light is still shining through the music. That would mean everything to me, and I know it would mean everything to her.”
About Sharmila:
Sharmila is a singer-songwriter and author whose work comes from love, family, and resilience. Alongside her music, she has written the children's book“Tanisha The Golden-Hearted Superwoman Girl: A Picture Book Script,” inspired by her daughter. Whether she's singing or telling a story, she wants to offer her audience comfort, hope, and a feeling of connection.“Superwomangirl” is her tribute to Tanisha and a celebration of the strength that comes from a mother's love. Her music and writing keep Tanisha's memory close, and they give listeners of every age a reason to smile, remember, and believe in the goodness of the people they love.
Listen and Learn More:
Stream“Superwomangirl” on Spotify:
Watch the lyrics video:
Read the children's book on Amazon:
Singer-songwriter Sharmila has released“Superwomangirl,” a new single written in memory of her daughter, Tanisha. The music release came out on October 28, 2026, and you can stream it now on Spotify. There's also a lyrics video, so listeners can read along and take in every word. It's a personal, honest piece of musicnews, and one that will stay with a lot of people long after the last note fades.
“Superwomangirl” is about who Tanisha was: her kindness, her courage, and the way she lit up a room just by walking into it. The song doesn't stay in grief. Sharmila chose to focus on the light her daughter brought into the world, and she presents Tanisha as a“superwoman girl” whose golden heart still inspires everyone who knew her. It's also a song for anyone who misses someone. Sharmila hopes it gives listeners a moment to remember the people they love and to find a little strength in doing so.
The single grows out of the same story as Sharmila's children's book,“Tanisha The Golden-Hearted Superwoman Girl: A Picture Book Script,” which is available on Amazon. One is a story you can read with a child, the other is a song you can play at home or on a long drive. Together they carry Tanisha's story to young readers and grown-ups alike. The lyrics video adds another way in, letting fans see the words as they hear them. For families, music lovers, and anyone who has lost someone dear, the single offers a quiet place to feel, to cry if they need to, to remember, and to hold on to hope.
“Tanisha was, and always will be, my superwoman girl,” said Sharmila.“I wrote this song to keep her spirit alive. Love doesn't end, it just finds new ways to be heard. Every line comes straight from my heart, and I'm grateful I get to share it.”
She added:“If 'Superwomangirl' helps even one person feel closer to someone they've lost, or find the courage to keep going, then Tanisha's light is still shining through the music. That would mean everything to me, and I know it would mean everything to her.”
About Sharmila:
Sharmila is a singer-songwriter and author whose work comes from love, family, and resilience. Alongside her music, she has written the children's book“Tanisha The Golden-Hearted Superwoman Girl: A Picture Book Script,” inspired by her daughter. Whether she's singing or telling a story, she wants to offer her audience comfort, hope, and a feeling of connection.“Superwomangirl” is her tribute to Tanisha and a celebration of the strength that comes from a mother's love. Her music and writing keep Tanisha's memory close, and they give listeners of every age a reason to smile, remember, and believe in the goodness of the people they love.
Listen and Learn More:
Stream“Superwomangirl” on Spotify:
Watch the lyrics video:
Read the children's book on Amazon:
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