Emaar India Launches Elara, Its Second Premium High-Rise Project In Lucknow
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi / Lucknow, November 2, 2026: Emaar India, the Indian business entity of the global real estate brand EMAAR, has launched 'Elara', a premium group housing project at Emaar Gomti Greens in Sector 7, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow. The launch of Elara reinforces Emaar's confidence in Lucknow's evolving real estate landscape. It underscores trust & commitment towards our valued customer who have chosen Emaar yet again, delivering world-class residential developments in the city.
Elara is the company's second project in the premium high-rise residential category in Lucknow, following the successful launch of Elite Oasis that has already received great response, since its launch in the same township of Gomti Greens in June 2025.
Elara is an IGBC Pre-certified Gold project, with construction scheduled to be in full swing, progressing at a robust pace towards completion within the committed timeline of September 2031. This reflects Emaar India's unwavering focus on timely delivery and responsible development.
Designed as a G+35 residential tower, Elara is adjacent to the thoughtfully planned Gomti Greens master development. The project has been designed by Ideate Design Studio.
Elara offers premium 3BHK residences across three thoughtfully designed configurations. Planned with a select collection of residences, the tower offers a more exclusive living experience, complemented by thoughtfully positioned apartments offering views of the Gomti River.
Elara is located near Shaheed Path and NH-27, with direct road access to the Lucknow airport. The project is close to Ekana Stadium and the banks of the Gomti River. Phoenix Palassio is 1.3 km from the project and Lulu Mall is 6 km away. Medanta Hospital (6.8 km), Max Super Speciality Hospital (8.3 km) and the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (6.1 km) are within easy reach.
Speaking about the project, Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India, said, "Elara is built to make a grand statement on Lucknow's skyline, and it reflects how the city itself is changing. As Uttar Pradesh emerges as one of India's key growth stories, Lucknow is drawing a new generation of professionals and business families, helped by stronger expressway and air connectivity. These homebuyers weigh design, construction quality and long-term upkeep as closely as price, and that is the standard we have built Elara around. We see Lucknow as a long-term market for Emaar India, and Elara is our commitment to offering its valued customers an elevated lifestyle."
All club and lifestyle amenities are located at podium level, centred around a dedicated clubhouse offering a range of luxury, leisure and wellness experiences. These include a wellness and yoga lawn, an infinity pool overlooking the Gomti River, a children's swimming pool and a banquet lawn for socialising and recreation.
The project also incorporates sustainability-focused features such as EV charging provisions, enabling customers to seamlessly adopt cleaner mobility solutions and transition towards greener energy consumption.
Elara brings a distinctive expression of premium living to Gomti Nagar Extension, reinforcing Emaar India's growing presence in Lucknow.
About Emaar India:
One of the most trusted and admired real estate groups worldwide, EMAAR is synonymous with thoughtful architecture, excellent engineering and impeccable execution, with proven competencies across a diverse portfolio spanning commercial, residential, retail, hospitality and leisure. EMAAR is a well-recognised name, known for its iconic assets in Dubai and other international markets. Emaar India carries its global legacy with a formidable portfolio of remarkable residential and commercial spaces across the country viz., Delhi/NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.
Elara is the company's second project in the premium high-rise residential category in Lucknow, following the successful launch of Elite Oasis that has already received great response, since its launch in the same township of Gomti Greens in June 2025.
Elara is an IGBC Pre-certified Gold project, with construction scheduled to be in full swing, progressing at a robust pace towards completion within the committed timeline of September 2031. This reflects Emaar India's unwavering focus on timely delivery and responsible development.
Designed as a G+35 residential tower, Elara is adjacent to the thoughtfully planned Gomti Greens master development. The project has been designed by Ideate Design Studio.
Elara offers premium 3BHK residences across three thoughtfully designed configurations. Planned with a select collection of residences, the tower offers a more exclusive living experience, complemented by thoughtfully positioned apartments offering views of the Gomti River.
Elara is located near Shaheed Path and NH-27, with direct road access to the Lucknow airport. The project is close to Ekana Stadium and the banks of the Gomti River. Phoenix Palassio is 1.3 km from the project and Lulu Mall is 6 km away. Medanta Hospital (6.8 km), Max Super Speciality Hospital (8.3 km) and the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (6.1 km) are within easy reach.
Speaking about the project, Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India, said, "Elara is built to make a grand statement on Lucknow's skyline, and it reflects how the city itself is changing. As Uttar Pradesh emerges as one of India's key growth stories, Lucknow is drawing a new generation of professionals and business families, helped by stronger expressway and air connectivity. These homebuyers weigh design, construction quality and long-term upkeep as closely as price, and that is the standard we have built Elara around. We see Lucknow as a long-term market for Emaar India, and Elara is our commitment to offering its valued customers an elevated lifestyle."
All club and lifestyle amenities are located at podium level, centred around a dedicated clubhouse offering a range of luxury, leisure and wellness experiences. These include a wellness and yoga lawn, an infinity pool overlooking the Gomti River, a children's swimming pool and a banquet lawn for socialising and recreation.
The project also incorporates sustainability-focused features such as EV charging provisions, enabling customers to seamlessly adopt cleaner mobility solutions and transition towards greener energy consumption.
Elara brings a distinctive expression of premium living to Gomti Nagar Extension, reinforcing Emaar India's growing presence in Lucknow.
About Emaar India:
One of the most trusted and admired real estate groups worldwide, EMAAR is synonymous with thoughtful architecture, excellent engineering and impeccable execution, with proven competencies across a diverse portfolio spanning commercial, residential, retail, hospitality and leisure. EMAAR is a well-recognised name, known for its iconic assets in Dubai and other international markets. Emaar India carries its global legacy with a formidable portfolio of remarkable residential and commercial spaces across the country viz., Delhi/NCR, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur.
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