Four Injured In Overnight Russian Attack On Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"Last night, the enemy attacked Odesa. Four people were injured. They received the necessary medical assistance," he said.

Russian forces attack industrial facility in Odesa region overnight

Infrastructure facilities came under attack. Two residential buildings and a garage were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring homes.

All relevant emergency services and the operational headquarters are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack and provide assistance to those affected are ongoing, Lysak said.