Four Injured In Overnight Russian Attack On Odesa
"Last night, the enemy attacked Odesa. Four people were injured. They received the necessary medical assistance," he said.Read also: Russian forces attack industrial facility in Odesa region overnight
Infrastructure facilities came under attack. Two residential buildings and a garage were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring homes.
All relevant emergency services and the operational headquarters are working at the scene. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack and provide assistance to those affected are ongoing, Lysak said.
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