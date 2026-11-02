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Russian Forces Strike Regional Power Utility Facility In Odesa Region

Russian Forces Strike Regional Power Utility Facility In Odesa Region


Date: 2026-11-02 04:38:18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"In the early hours of November 2, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As soon as it became possible, our power engineers began repair work," the statement said.

Read also: Four injured in overnight Russian attack on Odesa

As of this morning, power engineers had restored electricity to some consumers who lost power as a result of the attack. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing.

Illustrative photo: DTEK

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UkrinForm

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