Russian Forces Strike Regional Power Utility Facility In Odesa Region
"In the early hours of November 2, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As soon as it became possible, our power engineers began repair work," the statement said.Read also: Four injured in overnight Russian attack on Odesa
As of this morning, power engineers had restored electricity to some consumers who lost power as a result of the attack. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing.
Illustrative photo: DTEK
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