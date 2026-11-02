Russian Forces Strike Regional Power Utility Facility In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"In the early hours of November 2, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As soon as it became possible, our power engineers began repair work," the statement said.

Four injured in overnight Russian attack on Odesa

As of this morning, power engineers had restored electricity to some consumers who lost power as a result of the attack. Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing.

Illustrative photo: DTEK