Russian Forces Attack Homes, Energy, Logistics Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Three Injured
"The enemy continues to terrorize the Zhytomyr region. Over the past day and overnight, the Andrushivka, Berdychiv, Zhytomyr, Zviahel, Korosten, Ruzhyn and Cherniakhiv communities came under attack by strike drones," the official said.Read also: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, leaving over 650 settlements without
According to him, Russian forces targeted energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, civilian administrative buildings and private homes. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attacks are ongoing.
"Three people have been reported injured so far, including one child. They are receiving the necessary medical care," Bunechko added.
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